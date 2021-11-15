ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FEMA, KIRO/Seattle Unveil New Emergency Broadcast Studio

FEMA and Bonneville/Seattle will host the unveiling of an all-hazards upgrade to the "Primary Entry Point" facility at the KIRO-AM PEP Transmitter site on Friday, November 19. The modernization to the emergency studio increases KIRO-AM (710)/Seattle's resiliency to continue broadcasting under all conditions, including natural disasters and acts of...

Bonneville’s “710 ESPN Seattle” KIRO-AM is the latest Primary Entry Point station to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to complete an all-hazards upgrade to ensure it can broadcast in any emergency situation. The station’s modernized emergency broadcast studio includes increased sheltering capabilities, expanded broadcast capacity, and sustainable power generation for all types of hazardous events.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO Radio ready to serve in case of emergency

In these times of political, social, and economic upheaval, we take for granted that the latest news is always just a click away on a smartphone. Through apps from traditional media outlets and status updates on social media, it’s pretty easy to keep up with current events, along with a fair amount of opinion and speculation.
SEATTLE, WA
