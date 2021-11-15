FEMA, KIRO/Seattle Unveil New Emergency Broadcast Studio

No. 1 - South Florida joined in solidarity Monday in response to renewed nationwide protests in defiance of the Cuban government. The protest follows demonstrations in July where thousands of Cubans took to the streets calling for change and demanding an end to food and medicine shortages. On Sunday, the Assembly of Cuban Resistance, which brings together more than 35 associations that fight for democracy on the island, encouraged exiles in Miami, especially Nicaraguans and Venezuelans, to join the protests. On Sunday, U.S. Congressman Carlos Gimenez tweeted a video in support of the Cuban protests, saying in Spanish that "Today more than ever, the Cuban people want freedom." Gimenez along with South Florida Republican congressmembers Maria Elvira Salazar and Mario Diaz-Balart and New York congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him to "send a clear message to the illegitimate Cuban regime."

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO