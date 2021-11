Matty Blake joins veteran morning host Heather Gersten on WWLI-FM (Lite 105) Providence as co-host of Southern New England's newest morning show, "Heather & Matty, weekdays from 6-10am. Blake is also the current host of "The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down" and "Beyond Oak Island," two shows associated with "The Curse of Oak Island" on The History Channel. He's also done work for Golf Channel, NBC Sports, VH1, G4, Comedy Central and has guest-starred in TV shows such as "30 Rock," "Boardwalk Empire" and "Alpha House."

TV SHOWS ・ 4 DAYS AGO