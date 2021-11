Squarespace has released its financial results for its third quarter revealing that its website builder and ecommerce platform were boosted by its recent commerce efforts. According to CFO Marcela Martin who was appointed to the role last October, commerce represents an increasingly important part of the company's business as as commerce revenue brought in $59.8m during Q3 which is up 55 percent year-over-year. Additionally, at the end of the third quarter, Squarespace was able to achieve $210m in trailing twelve-month commerce revenue.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO