Direct response marketers may have laid the foundation of the podcast ad business, but it is brand marketers that are today leading the charge. An annual survey conducted by Advertiser Perceptions finds that the number of marketers and ad agencies who say they would “definitely” advertise on podcasts jumped to 42% this year, a four-fold increase over the 10% who said that in 2015. And the latest survey – commissioned by Cumulus Media – finds that nearly half (49%) say they “definitely would consider” advertising in podcasts in the next six months. That’s up three points from a year ago and is nearly three-times the number who said that in 2015.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO