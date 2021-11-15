ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Audio Announces Thanksgiving Weekend Programming

 5 days ago

ABC Audio will provide three different specials to affiliates for use over Thanksgiving weekend, including a Country music special hosted by Country music group Pistol Annies, a news special about the latest transportation technology on Earth and in space and a rock music special. ABC Audio's "Front & Center...

Radio Online

106.7 LITE FM/New York Flips to 24/7 Christmas Music

IHeartMedia AC WLTW-FM (106.7 LITE FM)/New York will make its annual switch to New York's Christmas station and will broadcast around-the-clock festive music leading into the holiday season for listeners in the New York Tri-state area beginning at 5pm on Friday. 106.7 LITE FM and the Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes are kicking off the annual Christmas music station flip. 106.7 LITE FM personalities Cubby and Christine will announce the official switch at the Christmas Spectacular.
MUSIC
News Bites: 'Soup For The Soul,' Ron Slay, ABC Audio, 'Klein/Ally.’

News Bites for November 16... ...Shawn Parr, host of Key Networks' syndicated “Shawn Parr's Across The Country,” will emcee the virtual “Soup for the Soul” fundraiser benefiting Bridge to Home, a non-profit that helps provide year-round shelter services and resources for the homeless in the Santa Clarita, CA community, on Saturday, Dec. 4. The event, which raised $110,000 for the charity in 2020, includes a live auction and virtual performances from Tenille Townes, Mitchell Tenpenny, Kenny Foster, Rachel Potter and Walker County.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Erick Erickson Christmas Special Offered for Broadcast

Syndicated national radio host Erick Erickson is excited to offer his annual Christmas special "The Erick Erickson Christmas Show" to interested stations. The special program combines Erick's theological background, with conversations about Christmas and the best Christmas music, which is played throughout the program. The annual show has been a listener favorite at Atlanta flagship affiliate 95.5 WSB Radio.
BING CROSBY
ABC and Disney Parks Announce Holiday Special Details

If you’re going to be tuning into the ABC Holiday Special, Disney just announced some new details about it, including guest appearances and performances. Here are the details:. Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, and Ariana DeBose host “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” airing this Sunday, Nov. 28, 7-9...
LIFESTYLE
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Angaleena Presley
Alex Stone
Ashley Monroe
ABC announces ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday’

Members from *NSYNC, New Edition, NKOTB, Boyz II Men, 98 Degrees and O-Town gather for Christmas special. ABC’s A Very Boy Band Holiday will feature appearances by some of the most beloved members of iconic boy bands, including Joey Fatone (*NSYNC), Chris Kirkpatrick (*NSYNC), Lance Bass (*NSYNC), Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men), Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men), Bobby Brown (New Edition), Michael Bivins (New Edition), Joey McIntyre (NKOTB), Erik-Michael Estrada (O-Town), Nick Lachey (98 Degrees), Drew Lachey (98 Degrees), Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees) and Justin Jeffre (98 Degrees), who will rock the holidays with classic tunes and their groups’ greatest holiday hits — and some special surprise guests to help celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. A Very Boy Band Holiday airs Monday, December 6th from 8-9 pm EST on ABC. The special can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
MUSIC
WGN Radio Adds Lisa Dent, Announces New Weekday Schedule

Chicago's WGN Radio will debut a new weekday programming schedule on Monday, January 3, 2022. Added to the mix is longtime radio personality Lisa Dent, who will be heard weekday afternoons. "Lisa Dent has long been a significant and well-known presence in Chicago radio," said WGN Radio VP/GM Mary Sandberg...
CHICAGO, IL
iHeartMedia Charlotte Debuts Holiday Music Station

IHeartMedia Charlotte announced today the debut of Christmas Music on 102.9 The Lake, a new holiday music station for listeners in the Charlotte community. 102.9 The Lake will broadcast around-the-clock festive music from Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole as well as contemporary holiday music from Mariah Carey, Mannheim Steamroller, Kelly Clarkson and more. On December 26 the station will return to being Charlotte's "We Play Anything" station, broadcasting a variety of familiar hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s, from your favorite artists.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Future of Retro: Mojave Audio Announces the MA-37

Hollywood, CA, November 1, 2021 — Boutique microphone manufacturer Mojave Audio have announced the latest addition to their family of best-in-class handmade microphones: the MA-37. A modern take on the classic Sony C-37a – a workhorse from the Golden Age of Hollywood recording favored by The Wrecking Crew, Leonard Bernstein, and Mel Blanc — the MA-37 is a high headroom large-diaphragm tube condenser that updates the original design with modern components and workmanship for a rich, natural sound that imparts a smooth musicality on any instrument or voice. As with all Mojave Audio microphones, the MA-37 is hand-built with the same detailed craftsmanship that have made them essential in studios around the world. The MA-37 is available now for $3499 MAP.
ELECTRONICS
Disney+ Holiday 2021 Programming Announced

The Walt Disney Company today announced the Disney Plus Holiday 2021 programming that kicks off today on the streaming service. Disney+ is bringing holiday cheer with new originals and classic holiday content for families to enjoy together. As of today, subscribers can find all of their favorite holiday-themed episodes, films,...
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment
2021 Radio Mercury Awards Winners Announced

Winners for the 30th anniversary Radio Mercury Awards were announced virtually Wednesday evening at the 2021 event. This year's winners captured the creativity taking place during the last year and a half and reflect the unprecedented times. During the awards, Campbell Ewald Detroit/NY Executive Creative Director Alejandro Ortiz was announced as the chief judge for the 2022 Radio Mercury Awards. Additionally, it was announced that the Creative Use of Nonbroadcast Audio category ended in a tie, resulting in two winners.
ENTERTAINMENT
Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
Adele Reveals Dating Rich Paul Makes Her 'Love' Herself for the First Time

In a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey during her 'One Night Only' concert special on CBS, the 'Easy On Me' songstress gushes over her boyfriend by calling him 'hilarious' and 'very smart.'. AceShowbiz - Adele is getting candid about her romance with Rich Paul. In a sit-down interview during "Adele...
CELEBRITIES
Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
This Was Elvis Presley's Last Meal

Great interest has always surrounded the final moments of the undisputed King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Primarily, this is because of the fascination surrounding his death taking place while he was sitting on the toilet of his mansion called Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee (via PBS NewsHour). It was an undeniably inglorious end to a celebrity icon enriched with money and stardom (estimated by Rolling Stone to now equate to between $400 million and $500 million) – but Elvis certainly made up for it with his flamboyant love of weird and wonderful food.
MEMPHIS, TN
Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES

