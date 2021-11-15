ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

700 N Stone Avenue

bhhschicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the HARDING WOODS AREA of La Grange Park. This Cozy 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Ranch Home is adjacent to Stone-Monroe Park and is in a Mature Tree Neighborhood. This Rental is for SHORT TERM ONLY (6 Months or Less)!!! A couple of Spacious Bedrooms,...

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

420 W Aldine Avenue #530

Extra large bright STUDIO unit in a mid-Rise elevator building located in the heart of vibrant & trendy East Lakeview. Beautiful updated kitchen and bath. Kitchen has a nice eat-in area. Lots of closet space for storage. Just steps from the from the lakefront, restaurants and night life. Heat and gas are included. Parking is available on site for an extra fee.
bhhschicago.com

100 Prairie Park Drive #611

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath rental at luxury complex Prairie Park! Hardwood floors in main living space, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in unit washer and dryer and a view of the pond make this a great place to be! Primary bedroom is massive and has a stunning primary en suite complete with a soaker tub, large shower with heavy glass door and double vanity. Plenty of storage space in the walk in closet. Enjoy great southern views on the balcony. The clubhouse has all the amenities you could ask for including an exercise room, indoor pool & jacuzzi, and sauna. One heated parking spot is included in the price!!!!
bhhschicago.com

655 W Irving Park Road #1513

View, views, views! Your new home at 655 W Irving Park Rd #1513 1 bedroom/1 bathroom features extensive living space with insane views of the city. This 762 sq ft luxury rental is covered in mocha hardwood floors and has a wall of windows that overlook the pool and Wrigley Field. Separate dining area is adjacent to pristine kitchen with breakfast bar. Updated bathroom has jetted tub with slate surround and granite vanity. The spacious bedroom can accommodate a king-sized bed. Generous closet space throughout. Park Place Tower allows convenient access to the lakefront, Wrigley Field, Marovitz golf course, shopping, dining and entertainment. Live life in a full amenity building that provides 24 hour door staff, exercise room, media room and a party room. Amazing outdoor area includes a sundeck with outdoor pool, cabanas, grills and a basketball court. Access to dog park through heated garage. Market and dry cleaners on the first floor complete the conveniences of your new home!
bhhschicago.com

625 Schumann Street

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Floor Plan w/ Den/Office/ Possible 3rd Bedroom. Also a Sun Filled Sunroom. All Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Tons of Storage and 2 Car Garage. Patio to Enjoy the Views of Nature, Window Treatments, Truly Move-In-Ready. Tenant will have access to Pool, Clubhouse and Exercise Facility. Close to Woodstock Square for Dining and Shopping. All Tenants 18 yrs. and over will need to submit to a Background and Credit Check through My Smart Move , at Tenants expense of $40 per person. Unit is Available Immediately.
bhhschicago.com

516 N ELIZABETH Street #2S

Gorgeous and lovingly maintained corner city facing 2 bed/2 bath in a boutique elevator building! Just look at the finishes! New Samsung appliance package, floor to ceiling fireplace surround, Walnut master bathroom vanity with gold mirrors, bidet and new tile throughout. Soaking tub! Both bedrooms are spacious and connect to the 25 foot private balcony with exterior access. Best of all included is your private one car garage with additional storage. Excellent location a stones throw to Fulton market, Twisted Spoke, Coal Fire, Starbucks and all that the West Loop/Fulton market has to offer!
bhhschicago.com

647 E South Broadway Avenue #2

Well maintained, recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath now available in the heart of Lombard. Not a large complex, this building has just 3 other units, and is right next to the IL Prairie Path! Living room, eat in remodeled kitchen with white cabinetry and granite countertops. Floors and walls are all in today's modern grey color scheme. Lower level features laundry room and private additional lockable storage unit included with your lease for all of your toys! Outdoors will feature screened gazebo for tenant use in spring / summer. Handicap ramp access in rear. Owner pays trash, lawn care, and snow removal. Qualifications include minimum credit score of 610 and combined income of adult occupants of at least 3x the monthly rent. Call, Text, or Email for showing, can be done any time at your convenience! IL Licensed Real Estate Agent has ownership interest.
bhhschicago.com

25 W Graham Avenue

Private three bedroom home, located close to everything yet on a quiet tree-lined street in award winning school district. Updates include luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and granite bath vanity. Full home painted in modern grey color scheme. Washer Dryer included. Huge yard with patio for your family to enjoy! Can be shown any time at your convenience! 12 month lease. Minimum 610 Credit Score, and combined monthly income of adult occupants of at least 3x the rent. Can be shown any time at your convenience! IL Licensed Agent has Ownership Interest.
bhhschicago.com

2113 W North Avenue #1E

Location! Space! Value! Rarely available beautiful home with vintage charm, modern conveniences, and a HUGE south facing outdoor patio. Features include updated kitchen and bathroom, separate dining and living rooms, 10' ceilings, modern hardwood, custom millwork, loads of natural light. Recently renovated kitchen has 42' cabinets, SS appliances, and smart storage, and space for a table and chairs. Updated bathroom is complete with jacuzzi tub. Both bedrooms will accommodate a king or queen size beds with plenty of additional room for storage or an office nook. A bonus walk-in closet which can be used as another closet or pantry. Windows are new and help keep monthly utility costs low. Laundry on site. Easy street parking. Rent includes water and bike storage. Two blocks away from Damen Blue line, 6 corners, Big Star, 606 Trail, and all of the hot spots in Bucktown and Wicker Park. Welcome home!
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60610

Beautiful 2 Bed/2.5 Bath TOWNHOME in gated River Village Community. Open floor plan on main floor with hardwood floors, entry foyer, gas fireplace, dining space, breakfast bar kitchen, and a guest powder room. The kitchen has white cabinets, granite countertops, and viking oven/range, and dishwasher. Upstairs has a master with attached marble bath, second bedroom, and hallway bathroom with tub. Two private outdoor spaces include a front brick paver patio and a rooftop deck with stunning skyline views. Heated garage space included.
bhhschicago.com

344B Elm Place

Wonderfully cozy standalone 2-bedroom, 1-bath coach house in fabulous in-town location near the train, shops, restaurants & lake. One parking space in the shared attached garage + one in the driveway directly behind it (effectively tandem spots with one of the cars garaged). Pets will be approved on a case-by-case basis; the security deposit is $3000 if a pet is approved. Rent includes lawn care, snow removal, and water. Renter is responsible for gas, electricity, and scavenger. Dedicated laundry with full-size washer & dryer. A terrific place to call home in an A++ location.
bhhschicago.com

219 E Big Horn Drive

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage located in the Deer Point Trails subdivision in Hainesville with Grayslake schools! This is a very nice and convenient location! Ready to Go quad level floor plan! Gorgeous hardwood floors in the living area and kitchen! A large finished basement with an additional bedroom or office!
bhhschicago.com

5100 N Marine Drive #20K

Absolutely stunning and unobstructed view of the park and lake from this high floor, fully renovated studio! Expansive, open concept living space offers updated bathroom and kitchen with newer appliances - a winning combination! Ample closets and excellent cabinet space for maximum organization. Exceptional building has all the amenities you need: rental parking, pool and sundeck, door-staff, on-site management. Amazing lakeside location! Close to park, beach, grocery, bus and train lines, etc. Rental includes cable tv and use of furnishings shown in photos.
bhhschicago.com

34 S Kensington Avenue #2

Welcome home to these stunning walk-to-town apartments in the center of both the business and historic districts of Downtown La Grange! Vibrant restaurants, bars and shops are steps from your front door! Beautiful vintage building is fully rehabbed to fit your modern day needs. Building features renovated 2 bed/1 bath units, with new everything! Every unit is sun-drenched and move-in ready! Commuter's dream just steps to the train! Gas, Water and one outdoor parking spot included in rent. Coin laundry on-site. Cats are okay. Available for immediate occupancy!
bhhschicago.com

921 Walnut Drive

Nice split level home in Farmingdale Terrace with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Updated kitchen has been opened up to living area creating wonderful entertaining space, granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas cooktop with overhead vent, tile backsplash. Hardwood floors throughout this spacious home. Upper level has 3 good size bedrooms with an updated bath. Lower level features a wonderful family room with a wood burning fireplace, full bath and sliding doors leading out to the patio and yard. Full laundry room with newer Samsung washer/dryer. Oversized two car garage. Available January 1, 2022. Non-Smoking home. 15 month lease required.
bhhschicago.com

316 W Park Avenue #B

Come check out this beautiful two bedroom apartment. Fully updated and ready for a new tenant. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove provided with the unit. Tenant responsible for utilities.
bhhschicago.com

9S510 Jones Road

Like Country living - this is it. Cute ranch home with 3 car garage , shed and chicken coop. 3 bedroom 2 Baath. One bath is n basement with has a finish room but concrete flooring. This bathroom has a large jacuzzi. This home is on a gravel road, and on propane. Tenant will need to mow in summer. Landlord will not allow pets, no smoking, credit and background check for anyone over 18 and max number of people.
bhhschicago.com

1931 Tamahawk Lane #0

BEAUTIFUL END UNIT 2 Story townhome feels like a home! wonderful oak STAIRCASE! all new FLOORING and kitchen fully applianced, BIG Master bedroom with lots of light! walking distance to NEUQUA H.S. READY TO MOVE! Pets not allowed and Smoker not allowed.
bhhschicago.com

617 Green Bay Road #312

THE RESIDENCES OF WILMETTE IS HERE. Absolutely stunning high-end apartments with exclusive condo finishes. This convertable has 9 1/2 foot ceilings. The kitchen has a Bosch stainless steel appliance suite, German-made Duravit Ketho cabinets w/underlighting & quartz counters w/waterfall edge & designer tile backsplash. Grohe bath fixtures & accessories, lighted medicine cabinets or vanity mirrors in bath. Great patio, closets, in-unit front load washer/dryer, spacious outdoor terrace, fire pit and an outdoor kitchen along with 24 hour fitness center, spa, hot tub, sauna and steam w/chromotherapy. Enjoy the amazing views from two rooftop patios. Enjoy free Wi-Fi throughout, Club Room, Conference Room, Pet grooming table with tub. Garage spaces w/electric charging stations, storage & utility packages are available. Metra/Pace, restaurants and shops.
bhhschicago.com

715 ASTOR Lane #505

The tenant will pay for electricity only, heat, gas, water and scavenger are all included! Updated 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo in the heart of Wheeling. Brick exterior building with a 2 story lobby area and elevator access. Meticulously maintained top floor interior unit with beautiful water views from the large balcony. The westward courtyard view overlooks a waterfall and ponds. A galley kitchen boasts custom 42-inch cabinets with a backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. The unit has a large pantry and laundry room. The spacious master bedroom has a double bowl sink, soaking tub, and walk-in closet. Upgraded custom six-panel doors throughout. Indoor heated garage space and two exterior parking. The community has a walking path, ponds and playground area Excellent location with easy access. Near major roads, shopping, restaurants, transportation, parks and much more. The best in Astor Place!
bhhschicago.com

1319 N Maplewood Avenue #3

Natural light floods this brand new beautiful condo! 1371 sq ft. 2 bed/2bath plus den! Beautiful large window in living room, 10ft ceilings, & wains coating add character to this home. Features all new hardwood floors, windows, individual central heat/air, high-efficiency furnaces & water tanks, electrical, fans & light fixtures. Smart and perfect for entertaining layout with living / dining combo, designer kitchen w/ granite counter tops, Euro-style cabinets, SS appliances, disposal, & breakfast bar, a master suite with gorgeous bath and massive closet, a second bedroom and beautiful bath with cabinet style vanity, mosaic tiles, and designer finishes, washer/dryer room, and storage! Garage parking available $100/mo & backyard in back. Must see!
