700 N Stone Avenue

Natural light floods this brand new beautiful condo! 1371 sq ft. 2 bed/2bath plus den! Beautiful large window in living room, 10ft ceilings, & wains coating add character to this home. Features all new hardwood floors, windows, individual central heat/air, high-efficiency furnaces & water tanks, electrical, fans & light fixtures. Smart and perfect for entertaining layout with living / dining combo, designer kitchen w/ granite counter tops, Euro-style cabinets, SS appliances, disposal, & breakfast bar, a master suite with gorgeous bath and massive closet, a second bedroom and beautiful bath with cabinet style vanity, mosaic tiles, and designer finishes, washer/dryer room, and storage! Garage parking available $100/mo & backyard in back. Must see!
