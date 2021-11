As many of you know, I served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves from my graduation from Parris Island in February 1991 through my honorable discharge in March 1999. My time in the Marine Corp was relatively uneventful as I enlisted during the first Gulf War and completed my contract before 9/11. Never saw combat during my eight years. Many of my friends and fellow Marines who went through boot camp as members of First Battalion at the Marine Corps Recruiting Depot in South Carolina went on to hit the front lines following 9/11 and served faithfully and honorably.

8 DAYS AGO