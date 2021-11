On Nov. 4, Faculty Senate had a lively discussion regarding the proposed changes to the TCU mission statement. TCU belongs to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, or the SACSCOC. As part of the reaffirmation process, TCU has been directed to add to the mission statement, and members of the Faculty Senate were asked to share their feedback on the proposed additions, which will be shared with other administration officials.

