See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower: "We Had the Best Time"

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs they embark on their next great adventure—parenthood—Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy celebrated their little one on the way with a travel-themed baby shower. The...

Global Swirl! Here’s A Look At Jeannie Mai & Jeezy’s ‘World’ Themed Jenkins Baby Shower Celebration

Married couple Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are gearing up for their next chapter into parenthood, and what's better way to celebrate the journey than an "around the world" themed baby shower? Are the daytime talkshow host this appears to be in her third trimester already, announcing she was pregnant back in September with her first, and husband Jeezy's third child.
Jeannie Mai doesn't want to know baby gender

Jeannie Mai doesn't want to know the gender of her unborn baby. The 42-year-old star is expecting her first child with husband Jeezy but decided to wait until the tot is born to find out if she has a son or daughter because there is no bigger surprise in life.
