ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Trailer: A New Mansion.. and a New Secret (Video)

imdb.com
 5 days ago

A wedding, ex-lovers, and a French getaway: What could go wrong? Just one week after the teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era, the sequel to the 2019 Downton Abbey big...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
editorials24.com

Downton Abbey: A New Era teaser goes to the French Riviera

Fans of Downton Abbey were surprised by a delightful treat this morning as Focus Features released a teaser trailer and key art for Downton Abbey: A New Era. The film serves as a sequel to 2019’s Downton Abbey which became a hit with older audiences and fans of the popular series.
MOVIES
radionwtn.com

Focus Features shares a teaser for the upcoming film ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’

Focus Features shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming new film Downton Abbey: A New Era, featuring Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham. The preview shows Violet (Smith) share with her family that she once had a romance with a man before her son Robert (Hugh Bonneville) was born. Violet has now inherited a villa in the French Riviera. The Crawley family is seen visiting France, with Charlie Carson (Jim Carter) joking, “They better be warned the British are coming.” Also starring in the film is Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, with Michelle Dockery as Mary Crawley, Laura Carmichael as Edith Crawley, Sophie McShera as Daisy and Lesley Nichol as Mrs. Patmore.
MOVIES
wmleader.com

Downton Abbey Returns! Here’s a First Look at A New Era , an ‘Unashamedly Feel-Good Movie’

The Crawleys and their staff will be back for another movie later this year. Here’s PEOPLE’s first look at Downton Abbey: A New Era!. “It’s really a new era,” Downton creator Julian Fellowes tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “The further the ’20s went along, the more the world was changing in so many ways. Everything from entertainment to transport was really different by the end of the ’20s. That’s what we’re referring to in that.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Dockery
Person
Julian Fellowes
Person
Elizabeth Mcgovern
Person
Maggie Smith
Person
Hugh Bonneville
ETOnline.com

'Downton Abbey' Sequel Releases First Teaser for 'A New Era'

Focus Features has just shared the first official look at Downton Abbey: A New Era. The first teaser and images for the sequel give audiences a brief glimpse at several of the cast’s returning favorites, including Michelle Dockery, Lesley Nicol, Laura Carmichael and Hugh Bonneville as well as one of the newcomers, Laura Haddock, as a society member, Myrna Dalgleish.
MOVIES
TVLine

Downton Abbey: A New Era: Watch the Crawleys Return in First Footage From Big-Screen Sequel, Coming in 2022

Who’s up for a spot of tennis with the Crawleys? Focus Features on Wednesday released an official first look at Downton Abbey: A New Era, the highly anticipated follow-up to the series’ 2019 big-screen debut — and it’s just as elegant as you’re imagining. Returning for Downton Abbey‘s second movie are original cast members Hugh Bonneville (Robert), Laura Carmichael (Edith), Jim Carter (Carson), Brendan Coyle (Bates), Michelle Dockery (Mary), Kevin Doyle (Molesley), Joanne Froggatt (Anna), Matthew Goode (Henry), Harry Hadden-Paton (Bertie), Robert James-Collier (Thomas), Allen Leech (Branson), Phyllis Logan (Mrs. Hudges), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora), Sophie McShera (Daisy), Lesley Nicol (Mrs. Patmore),...
TENNIS
Cinema Blend

The American Downton Abbey (Well, Sort Of) Has Arrived In First Trailer For HBO's The Gilded Age

For years now, Downton Abbey writer/creator Julian Fellowes has been hard at work trying to get his next series off the ground. Having become somewhat infamous over recent years for its extended development process, The Gilded Age has taken quite a journey from its origins to its existence. Yet here we are, with the first trailer for HBO’s brand new original series, which sort of promises to be the American Downton Abbey, complete with Christine Baranski.
TV SERIES
WABE

A new immersive experience takes you inside ‘Downton Abbey’

“Downton Abbey” might be the most-watched drama in PBS history. The lives of the Crawley family and their servants captivated viewers for six seasons over the past decade, as did the Crawley estate itself. Now, a new immersive exhibition at Perimeter Pointe invites guests to step into post-Edwardian England, courtesy of Atlanta-based experience creators Imagine Exhibitions. “City Lights” Producer Summer Evans booked herself a tour and provides a sneak preview of what to expect.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Era#Downton Abbey#French#Sun
Cinema Blend

Downton Abbey: A New Era Has Two Key Characters Missing From That Wedding Photo, And It's Concerning Me

The wait for the sequel to 2019’s Downton Abbey: The Movie to arrive next March feels like an eternity. Though the fandom shouldn’t be too upset, as the first trailer for that very film has recently made itself known to the internet. While we got to see some prime snark from Dame Maggie Smith’s Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, one moment has raised some questions about how long she’ll be in the film. That’s not all, as she’s only one of two key characters missing from Downton Abbey: A New Era’s wedding photo included in the trailer, and it’s concerning me a bit.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Nightmare Alley’ Trailer: Bradley Cooper Plays A Grifting Carney In Guillermo Del Toro’s Noir Thriller

Searchlight Pictures released the new trailer for Guillermo del Toro much-anticipated Nightmare Alley, the director’s follow-up to the Oscar-winning The Shape of Water. Watch it above. Starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Toni Collette, this remake of the 1947 film noir classic follows, in the words of the official synopsis, a charismatic but down-on-his-luck carny named Stanton Carlisle (Cooper) who endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival. With some newly acquired knowledge perfect for a grift, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist (Blanchett). The film, written by del Toro and Kim Morgan, also features Rooney Mara and Ron Perlman. Searchlight Pictures will open Nightmare Alley in theaters on Dec. 17.
MOVIES
younghollywood.com

The Crawley Clan Hits The Road For New 'Downton Abbey' Movie!

Guys, did you know that there’s a new “Downton Abbey” movie coming out?! I’m willing to bet you didn’t, as promotion for it has been very on the DL to say the least. But it’s true, and I am ready to get down with the Crawley clan once more!. To...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

‘Bergman Island’ Offers Rare Look Into Life of a Female Screenwriter

Movies sometimes depict the difficulties of filmmaking and a few even deign to mention the screenwriter. Among the rare films in which scripters are front and center: “Sunset Boulevard,” “In a Lonely Place,” “Contempt,” “Barton Fink,” “The Player,” “Adaptation” and “Mank.” In these films and others, the writer is almost always male. And we rarely see the results; we have to accept his word that the script turned out well or badly. All of this makes Mia Hansen-Løve’s “Bergman Island” even more notable. It centers on writer-director Chris (Vicky Krieps), who’s working on a script while summering on Faro Island, Ingmar Bergman’s...
MOVIES
CBS Boston

New Trailer Released For Boston-Filmed Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Movie ‘Don’t Look Up’

BOSTON (CBS) – A new trailer was released this week for the upcoming Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” and if you look closely you may see some familiar sights. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, along with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and others. Scenes for the star-studded movie were filmed in Boston and other parts of Massachusetts. In the new trailer, Downtown Boston, a snowy Mass Pike and Wheaton College can all be spotted. “Don’t Look Up” is a story about two astronomers tasked with warning the world about an incoming comet set to destroy the planet. The film is set to be released in select theaters on December 10, and available on Netflix December 24.
BOSTON, MA
Deadline

Mario Bava’s Cult Crime Movie ‘Rabid Dogs’ Is Getting An English-Language Remake

EXCLUSIVE: Mario Bava’s cult crime movie Rabid Dogs is getting an English-Language remake from in-demand Hollywood scribes Samuel Franco and Evan Kilgore. The film’s original producer Alfredo Leone is aboard as exec-producer. Franco and Kilgore have acquired the remake rights to the 1974 feature which follows the bungled robbery of three violent criminals and the hostages they take – including a young woman, a middle-aged man, and his child – as they attempt to make a clean getaway from the police. An adaptation of short story Man and Boy by Michael J. Carroll, Rabid Dogs was a departure for Bava from his colorful horror...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy