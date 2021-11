Liz Cheney will no longer be recognised as a member of the GOP in Wyoming, the state’s Republican leaders voted over the weekend.The resolution was passed by the Wyoming GOP Central Committee by a vote of 31-29 during a Saturday meeting in Buffalo, according to reports.“It seemed like there was fatigue on the issue, which was nice to see,” Dr Joseph McGinley, a Natrona County GOP committeeman who attended the meeting this weekend, said.Earlier this year, the Wyoming Republicans had called for the censure of Ms Cheney for voting for Donald Trump’s impeachment.Ms Cheney had said that her vote...

