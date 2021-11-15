ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Humpty Dumpty is Missing!

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUMPTY-DUMPTY IS MISSING! is a spoof on the private eye thrillers of the 1940s and 50s. Sammy Scoop is a private investigator and faces his biggest challenge of his career with the sudden fall and disappearance of Humpty-Dumpty. Sammy and his sidekick, Alice from Dallas, have...

Newnan Times-Herald

Ask Miss Pearl

My two teenagers are constantly asking me for money. They both have a weekly allowance but can’t seem to make it last through the week. I’m struggling with how to deal with this. I trust your children are doing something to EARN their allowance; if not, it is time to...
NEWNAN, GA
yourokmulgee.com

Missing the Signs

We were raking up the leaves in the front yard. Mixed in with the leaves was an abundance of acorns. My wife, in a moment of frustration, blurted out, “Where did all these acorns come from?” Chuckling to myself, I lifted my eyes to look at the large oak tree with its outstretched limbs just above us and muttered, “I wonder!” My wife has suffered an untold amount of ribbing and teasing about that…
RELATIONSHIPS
johnstonsunrise.net

Missing the arts

The arts world rejoiced as restrictions eased and live theatre, concerts and other events began returning to Rhode Island. The pandemic had taken its toll. Organizations regrouped. Donors came to the rescue. Gamm was first, with a successful adaptation of an Ibsen play. The Rhode Island Philharmonic proved to be...
PROVIDENCE, RI
bronx.com

Lyn Barnett, 75, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct. Details are as follows. Missing:. Lyn Barnett. 442 W. 57th Street. Manhattan, NY 10019. It was reported to police that Lyn...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Humpty Dumpty#Dallas
bronx.com

Angeline Castillo, 14, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 61st Precinct in Brooklyn. Details are as follows. Missing:. Angeline Castillo. 1717 E. 8th Street. Brooklyn, NY 11223. It was reported to police that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Zephaniah Coats, 21, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person l, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Zephaniah Coats. 769 Melrose Avenue. Bronx, NY 10451. It was reported to police...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Tenesha Crow, 44, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Tenesha Crow. 2245 Randall Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to the police...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Sophia Rodriguez, 12, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 45th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Sophia Rodriguez. 3229 Philip Avenue. Bronx, NY 10465. It was reported to police that...
bronx.com

Moshe Sofer, 14, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 66th Precinct in Brooklyn. Details are as follows. Missing:. Moshe Sofer. 4515 12th Avenue. Brooklyn, NY 11219. It was reported to the police that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Jaeleen Easington, 15, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 113th Precinct in Queens. Details are as follows. Missing:. Jaeleen Easington. address withheld. Queens, NY 11412. It was reported to police that Jaeleen Easington...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Kaiden McGhee, 14, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 114th Precinct in Queens. Details are as follows. Missing:. Kaiden McGhee. 23-40 Crescent Street. Queens, NY 11105. It was reported to the police that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
village14.com

Miss Delta Township returns!

This past weekend the Newton Nomadic Theater tentatively dipped its toe in the waters to see if our audience was ready for indoor theater again after a year and 3/4 long Covid hiatus … and wow were they ever. We announced a Fri and Sat show at the brand new Allen House and the tickets sold out in less than two days. We added a 3rd show and the tickets were gone in less than a day.
NEWTON, MA
Newnan Times-Herald

Missing Links

My wife, Angela, was born to shop. Nobody does it better. When she’s not keeping her growing list of writing jobs in line, Angela is out prowling for bargains, collectibles and vintage items that will show up as props in her novels — or photos in her next vintage cookbook.
LIFESTYLE
Bwog

Missing: My Son, Caboose

My pumpkin child, Caboose Zachary Rocket, was taken from the quad sometime between November 1 and November 3. Help me find him (or at least the delinquent who abducted him)!. I took the train up to Poughkeepsie a few weeks ago with a friend. We visited this little farm there where we picked apples and petted cows. Just before we headed back, we stopped by the pumpkin patch to browse. I told myself I wasn’t going to get a pumpkin unless it was perfect: no way was I going to haul a squash from Poughkeepsie, through the heart of the city, back to campus. But, after pacing the patch for some time, I laid my eyes on a particular pumpkin and immediately fell in love. I knew in my heart—he was the one. He wasn’t flawless, by any means. He was quite flat on one side and overall fairly disfigured. And yet, he was perfect to me.
PUBLIC SAFETY
chscommunicator.com

A Missing Melody

I wiped my sweaty palms onto my black jeans and headed to the edge of the stage. Looking out into the audience, I was able to make out the dimly lit faces of friends and family. Trying to remain focused, I snapped my eyes directly back to the daunting piece of sheet music I had been practicing strenuously for months. This was the moment: my first ever concert band solo, and I wasn’t about to let it be my last.
MUSIC
hebronhawkeye.com

The missing piece

Ella sits in her bedroom, idly scrolling through Instagram and sees a message from a female stranger who liked her outfit. Ella texts back to say thank you, but soon, their conversation turns more personal. Ella’s heart starts to race, and her palms sweat. She jumps out from her seat to tell her dad, but the weight of the truth pulls her down: Ella had just found her biological mother and sister.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Ellsworth American

Not to be missed

To all of you, The Ellsworth American family. Congratulations on your latest award, “Best Weekly in New England.” We are proud of what you do. So many of us look forward to our paper each week. It brings us happiness and keeps us current of what goes on in our community. I keep the paper each week until the next edition arrives. Always find something I have missed. You are a valuable link in life to so many since we have become somewhat isolated.
ELLSWORTH, ME

