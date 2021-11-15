Humpty Dumpty is Missing!

My pumpkin child, Caboose Zachary Rocket, was taken from the quad sometime between November 1 and November 3. Help me find him (or at least the delinquent who abducted him)!. I took the train up to Poughkeepsie a few weeks ago with a friend. We visited this little farm there where we picked apples and petted cows. Just before we headed back, we stopped by the pumpkin patch to browse. I told myself I wasn’t going to get a pumpkin unless it was perfect: no way was I going to haul a squash from Poughkeepsie, through the heart of the city, back to campus. But, after pacing the patch for some time, I laid my eyes on a particular pumpkin and immediately fell in love. I knew in my heart—he was the one. He wasn’t flawless, by any means. He was quite flat on one side and overall fairly disfigured. And yet, he was perfect to me.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO