Kathleen Kim

By Hide
 5 days ago

Kathleen Kim is an actress and producer, known for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019), The Pits (2017) and Awkwafina Is...

Essence

The Legendary Kathleen Collins To Receive Icon Tribute At The 2021 Gotham Awards

Iconic Filmmaker Was One Of The First Black Women To Produce A Feature Film. Kathleen Collins—the African American poet, playwright, writer, director, filmmaker, educator and civil rights activist—will be the recipient of the Icon Tribute at this year’s Gotham Awards Ceremony. The ceremony is set to take place on Monday,...
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
cbslocal.com

Kim Fields

You've seen her on hit shows like "Facts of Life" and "Living Single"! Kim Fields joins us to give us a sneak peek at her new movie on coming to VH1, "Adventures in Christmasing". This is a movie that you can't miss!
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Awkwafina
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera shows off mysterious new look as she announces big news

Christina Aguilera gave fans a bit of good news to take them through the rest of the week while also showing off a stunning new look. The singer shared a picture of herself donning her new red locks in a high ponytail along with a dress with ruffled sleeves and lace detailing that showed off her figure, along with a dark lip.
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
E! News

Adele and Rich Paul Just Took the Next Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!. Hello from the other side—well, from across the pond to be specific. Almost four months after Adele and Rich Paul had fans rolling in the deep when they went public with their romance, the two have taken the next big step in their relationship: flying to Adele's native home of the U.K. together as a couple.
HOLAUSA

Pharrell Williams shares rare family photo with wife Helen and son Rocket

Pharrell Williams is enjoying some quality time with his family. Over the weekend, the Grammy Award winning producer shared a rare family photo with his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their 12-year-old son, Rocket Ayer. In his Instagram caption, Williams wrote, “Lotus Enzymes,” referring to a popular ingredient in his skincare line Humanrace. The family and a group of their friends are currently vacationing in Egypt.
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner’s Wife: Everything To Know About Christine Baumgartner & The Other Women He’s Loved

Kevin Costner has been married to Christine Baumgartner since 2004, however he’s had previous partners through the years and is a father-of-seven. Kevin Costner, 66, is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. His roles in films and TV shows like The Bodyguard, Message in a Bottle, Dragonfly, Hidden Figures, and most recently, Yellowstone, have earned him widespread acclaim. However, the A-lister is also a father-of-seven, and has been involved in multiple headline-grabbing relationships. Here’s everything you need to know about his current wife Christine Baumgartner, and the women he dated before tying the knot.
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
TVShowsAce

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: What Does Amy Slaton Weigh Now?

Season 3 of 1000-Lb Sisters aired this week and fans were elated to see the progress that Amy Slaton has made on her weight loss journey. Just over two years ago, the TLC reality star underwent bariatric weight loss surgery. After a lot of hard work and more than one backslide here and there – Amy is looking better than ever. So, how much weight has Amy lost since the beginning of the show? Read on to get the details on her progress.
