Iginla highlights class inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (AP) — The Hockey Hall of Fame’s pandemic class finally got its moment in the spotlight. Jarome Iginla headlined the five players and one executive enshrined Monday night — a year later than originally intended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The former captain of the Calgary Flames was...

