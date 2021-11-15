George Clooney Talking About Life With Amal and Their Kids Will Make You Love Him Even More

In a new interview, actor George Clooney recalled the ’emotional’ moment when he and wife Amal Clooney decided to have children. Although George Clooney, 60, was initially hesitant about having children, he recently revealed in a new interview how much he fell in love with being a father of two twins with wife Amal Clooney, 43. “Listen, I didn’t want to get married. I didn’t want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love,” the actor told Marc Maron on his WTF With Marc Maron podcast. “Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different.”
