ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

George Clooney Talking About Life With Amal and Their Kids Will Make You Love Him Even More

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Clooney has found domestic bliss. The 60-year-old actor opened about his marriage with his wife of seven years, Amal Clooney, and their...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

George Clooney's "biggest problem" is his daughter

George Clooney's "biggest problem" is his daughter Ella. The 'Tender Bar' filmmaker admitted his four-year-old son Alexander is "easy" to please and keep entertained, but there are always dramas with the youngster's twin sister that require his and wife Amal's full attention. Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper columnist Baz...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Amal Clooney
Person
George Clooney
People

Reese Witherspoon Says Her 3 Kids Don't Know 'How Much Space in My Brain They Take Up Every Day'

Reese Witherspoon is a mom first and foremost. During a conversation with Gayle King for InStyle magazine's December/January 2022 cover story, the Morning Show actress, 45, opens up about motherhood and raising her three kids. Witherspoon shares daughter Ava, 22, and son Deacon, 18, with ex Ryan Phillippe, plus son Tennessee James, 9, with husband Jim Toth.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood
International Business Times

Diane Keaton Thought Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Is Leonardo DiCaprio As She Talked About ‘Male Beauty’

Diane Keaton hilariously mistook Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Philippe for Leonardo DiCaprio as she talked about male beauty on her social media page earlier this week. The 75-year-old actress was reacting to a slideshow of Hollywood heartthrobs on her Instagram page Monday. With a voice commentary, Keaton gushed over the "male beauty" of each celebrity in the gallery, starting with a snap of one whom she thought was “Titanic” star DiCaprio.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

George Clooney Shares The ‘Very Emotional’ Moment He & Amal Decided To Have Kids

In a new interview, actor George Clooney recalled the ’emotional’ moment when he and wife Amal Clooney decided to have children. Although George Clooney, 60, was initially hesitant about having children, he recently revealed in a new interview how much he fell in love with being a father of two twins with wife Amal Clooney, 43. “Listen, I didn’t want to get married. I didn’t want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love,” the actor told Marc Maron on his WTF With Marc Maron podcast. “Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different.”
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

George Clooney Says He Knew Amal Would Change His Life Forever When They First Met

It's hard to think of a couple more well suited and more aspirational than George and Amal Clooney—and these two sure like to prove it to us. When they met, George Clooney was very content as the world's most famous bachelor. "Listen, I didn't want to get married," he said in a recent interview with podcast host Marc Maron (via People). "I didn't want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love. Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different."
CELEBRITIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

George Clooney calls Baldwin shooting circumstances insane

Hollywood star George Clooney has called the ?Rust? set where actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins ?insane,? adding he's never heard the term ?cold gun.?. Appearing on the latest episode of Marc Maron's 'WTF' podcast, Clooney turned his attention to the Baldwin situation, which has rocked Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy