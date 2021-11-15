ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The gold rush is on

 5 days ago

New York (Nov 15) The gold rush has begun with a weekly breakout. The next major levels to watch are $1,880-$1900 December gold futures. The buying has been on volume giving two weeks of higher prices and higher volume. A pullback to 1840 would be no...

Gold and silver trading doesn’t get much worse

New York (Nov 19) One thing we know for absolute certainty: trading is difficult. We have challenges everywhere, from opinions that control our trades to lousy trading conditions and emotions. These are the facts traders battle every day, the biggest being their emotions. Based on our algorithms and what we...
Gold Futures: Further upside stays on the cards

New York (Nov 15) Open interest in gold futures markets increased for yet another session on Friday, this time by around 4.5K contracts according to advanced figures from CME Group. On the other hand, volume shrank for the second session in a row, this time by around 28.2K contracts. Gold...
Gold 'n Silver 'n CPI Oh My!

Let's start with October's Consumer Price Index (CPI) as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: its excitedly-disseminated reading was +0.9% (which annualized is a whopping +10.8%). "Oh, 'tis the worst in 30 years!", they say. "Oh, 'tis the worst in 40 years!", some say. We say: "C'est très exagéré."
‘Gold Rush’ Nearly Loses a Dredge in Intense New Clip

While any type of mining is going to be risky, the Gold Rush: White Water crews take that to the next level. They could lose everything in the rapids. Including their lives. This new clip that the Gold Rush Twitter page just shared is going to get your heart racing. Things do not look great as Dustin Hurt and the crew tries to get a dredge set up in the water. The team has a new member, Eric, and he might not be cut out for the work. Staring at those rapids close up can be daunting.
Gold price needs to consolidate as sentiment falls among Wall Street analysts

New York (Nov 19) Although many Wall Street analysts expect gold prices to remain above their breakout levels, sentiment has fallen from last week as the precious metal is likely to consolidate in the near term. The gold prices didn't see much follow-through following the previous week's breakout rally. However,...
Gold Price Soars As Investors Rush To Inflation Hedges

US stocks wavered on Monday as investors continued to worry about inflation and the potential for Fed tightening. The Dow Jones rose by 13 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices declined slightly. Among the top movers were Royal Dutch Shell, Oatly, and Tesla. Shell shares rose after the company said that it will change its structure and move its tax base to the UK. Government officials in the Netherlands have launched a bid to keep the company in the country.
Gold price technical analysis

New York (Nov 16) Looking at the gold technicals the price has made another push higher but we are pretty far away from the next major level. The price has been on a tear since the market found the narrative that the rise in the 10-year vs inflation highlighted the fact that real interest rates are still not in the best place. The real interest rate is an interest rate that has been adjusted to remove the effects of inflation and this reflects the real cost of funds to the borrower and the real yield to the lender or to an investor. Hence if this is negative or low gold becomes attractive.
Gold Forecast: Massive Bearish Clouds Looming On The Horizon?

Contrary to yesterday’s long analysis, today’s issue is going to be rather short, as nothing really happened on the precious metals market yesterday. The thing that did happen was the USD Index moving higher. The U.S. currency index once again broke to new yearly highs, and – more importantly –...
Daybreak In The Land Of Precious Metals

There have been many times in my sexagenarian journey through four and a half decades of inflationary, disinflationary, and deflationary cycles when the spinning plates above my head suspended upon poles of flawed data and errant central bank policy appear on the verge of a massive chaotic accident. There are, however, other times when all is right with the world in which the precious metals investor resides and this past week was just one of those.
Gold is taking off as inflation is just getting started

New York (Nov 14) Look for gold prices to take off as inflation pressures continue to rise as global economic activity picks up and continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Frank Holmes, CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors. The gold market saw its best...
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Shopify is building the infrastructure of e-commerce for millions of businesses worldwide. Texas Instruments' growing free cash flow and dividend yield make it a great investment. With the stock market sitting close to new highs amid rising inflation and tight supply chains, picking the right stocks is starting to feel...
