The gold rush is on

New York (Nov 16) Looking at the gold technicals the price has made another push higher but we are pretty far away from the next major level. The price has been on a tear since the market found the narrative that the rise in the 10-year vs inflation highlighted the fact that real interest rates are still not in the best place. The real interest rate is an interest rate that has been adjusted to remove the effects of inflation and this reflects the real cost of funds to the borrower and the real yield to the lender or to an investor. Hence if this is negative or low gold becomes attractive.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO