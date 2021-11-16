ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Voice Recap: Which of the Top 13 Sounded Like They Didn't Need Luck?

By Charlie Mason
imdb.com
 2 days ago

Cough, cough. The dust has barely settled after The Voice’s Live Playoffs. Some of us are still bitter about the eliminations....

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Voice Live Playoffs Recap: Which of the Top 20 Sang Like They Would Make the Cut Rather Than Be Cut?

With Monday’s episode, Season 21 of The Voice went live, teeing up make-or-break performances by the Top 20 — though I expected a Top 21, to be honest. After last week’s reveal that viewers could vote for a coach-picked contestant to return to the competition — either Team Ariana Grande’s Vaughn Mugol, Team Blake Shelton’s Hailey Green, Team Kelly Clarkson’s Aaron Hines or Team John Legend’s Samara Brown — I thought extra space would be made for a comeback kid. Not yet, apparently. (Tuesday, during the Wild Card Instant Save.) Keep reading, though, and we’ll discuss all of Monday’s performances. TEAM...
TV SHOWS
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Star Kelly Clarkson Threw Her Shoes at a Contestant in the Most Epic Live Show Ever

The top 20 contestants gave it their all on Monday night’s episode of The Voice — and one coach in particular was especially grateful they did. As the first live show of the season, contestants weren’t the only ones who were hyped up for their performances — coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson were just as excited. In fact, Kelly was so pumped at one point that she even took off a part of her outfit — her shoes, to be exact.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Voice Live Playoffs Results Show Reveals Season 21's Top 13 Acts — Plus, Which Singer Won a Second Chance

The Voice swung the axe Tuesday. And swung it, and swung it, and swung it, cutting down Season 21’s Top 20 to a lucky Top 13. Were it not for Ariana Grande’s immense social-media following, I’d have anticipated that her team would’ve been totally decimated. Monday, you’ll recall, had been less an off night for them than an awful one. Blake Shelton probably has the strongest team, what with Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham both being on it, but looking back at Monday’s recap, it had been Kelly Clarkson’s crew that had fared the best. Not one contestant earned a grade lower...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Semi Finals
TVLine

Legends' Matt Ryan Previews Gwyn's Tragic Backstory, Details What He Does (and Doesn't) Share With Constantine

When Matt Ryan debuted his new character on last week’s Legends of Tomorrow, the actor was almost unrecognizable underneath Dr. Gwyn Davies’ neurotic, scruffy exterior. The circa 1925 scientist not only looks different than John Constantine, but he also carries himself in a way that’s completely unlike the cocky master of the dark arts. That physical transformation is a manifestation of the guilt and emotional turmoil that torments Gwyn, and this Wednesday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c) will start to unravel that which plagues the Legends newcomer, Ryan previews in the below Q&A. The actor also extols the fun of playing someone like Gwyn...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Legacies Recap: Who Didn't Survive the 'Final' Battle With Malivore?

It isn’t very often that you can say you’ve anticipated an episode of television for seven years. Then again, when’s the last time you witnessed someone go full tribrid?. Thursday’s Legacies, appropriately titled “See You On the Other Side,” picked up with Hope Mikaelson walking — er, make that swimming — the line between life and death. And which familiar face should she encounter in the hereafter? Why, none other than friggin’ Ted, the artist formerly known as the Necromancer.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Why Supergirl's Jon Cryer Didn't Like The Finale At First

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Supergirl finale episodes “The Last Gauntlet” and “Kara.” Read at your own risk!. Supergirl has wrapped its seven-season run on The CW, but not before giving Kara and the Super Friends a proper sendoff. The team had to take on an overpowered Nyxly and Lex Luthor before getting to its endgame, and thankfully, they were able to come out on top. Not everyone feels thankful, however, as Luthor actor Jon Cryer revealed he didn’t like the finale at first.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Recap: Live Shows Kick Off with Top 20 Performances

The Voice Season 21 returned on Monday night, as the Live Playoffs officially began. The Top 20 artists performed for their chance to move on to the next round. Voting is open to viewers until 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning. Only 13 artists will make it to the next...
villages-news.com

Music doesn’t sound like it did in the good old days

Once upon a time, I found that I could not understand my wife. Some may consider that an asset, but actually most scientists will confirm that such a disability is not necessarily good from a health standpoint. Therefore, I went to a world-famous ear doctor – well she was in the phone book and she was recommended by my eye doctor. After the necessary testing, I was furnished with some hearing aids (at a not insignificant price). Lo and behold, I could then understand my wife. I couldn’t hear much else but the wife clarity was there. Since then, I have secured other ear pieces – none of which satisfies all my requirements.
THE VILLAGES, FL
TVLine

The Voice Top 13 Results-Show Recap: Did the Right Acts Sing for the Save?

First things first: a big thank-you, Voice-cap readers, for the spirited debate that followed Monday’s post. If you missed it, you can get up to speed here. But in a nutshell, I admitted that while I wholeheartedly admired Wendy Moten’s technical excellence, I didn’t necessary sense a lot of connection between her and the songs that she sings. Some of you had noticed that, too; others thought I was out of my pumpkin-spice mind. And it was great. I never take offense to being told I’m wrong. Heck, I often am. Plus, music is subjective. Rarely will the same performance hit two of...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

The Voice recap: Team Legend artist earns standing ovation as the Top 13 perform

We're down to the Top 13 artists on season 21 of The Voice, and it's time for people to begin separating themselves from the pack. They'll each be singing one song dedicated to someone important in their lives, so the evening is sure to be full of performances packed with emotion and heart — prepare yourself for tears (I'm looking at you, Kelly Clarkson). As always, a lot is on the line tonight because tomorrow, this group of 13 will be cut down to a group of 11. Let's see who does enough to earn the chance to stick around another week.
ENTERTAINMENT
imdb.com

All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 5 Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Last week's episode of The Bachelorette ended on a dramatic note (as per usual). This week, Michelle Young brought the guys to her home state, Minnesota. She had a solo date with Joe Coleman, visiting some of her favorite places. She introduced Nayte Olukoya to two of her close friends on their boating date. The rest of the guys participated in Viking challenges at a football stadium for a group date. Each week, we get to see more strong connections...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of the Mallard and Caterpillar: Here Are the Stars Under the Masks

Spoiler Alert: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 10, “Group B Semi-Finals,” which aired November 17 on Fox. There has perhaps never been a more on-the-nose costume on “The Masked Singer” than “Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson as the Mallard. In a reality TV heavy night for “The Masked Singer,” Robertson was unmasked as Mallard, and “Queer Eye” star/interior designer Bobby Berk was revealed to be the Caterpillar, as seen on the tenth episode of Season 6, “Group B Semi-Finals.”
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Legends' Matt Ryan on Gwyn Reveal: 'It's a Story That Needs to Be Told'

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Legends of Tomorrow. Proceed at your own risk!. On Wednesday’s Legends of Tomorrow, newcomer Dr. Gwyn Davies opened up to Zari about the tragedy in his past that he’s still trying to right — hence his quest to invent time travel — and in turn, the scientist revealed something deeply personal about himself.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Houston Reunion, Part 1’ (Recap)

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 13, Episode 18, “Down & Dirty Decision Day.”] It’s officially reunion time for the cast of Married at First Sight‘s 13th season as the five couples reconvene for a tense chat with moderator Kevin Frazier. Part 1 of the two-episode event sees plenty of drama unfold as couples give an update on their relationship statuses and fill viewers in on everything that’s happened since the season wrapped. Below, we’re breaking down all of the key moments from the night but beware of major spoilers ahead. Jose & Rachel (Credit: Lifetime) This duo said yes to staying married on Decision Day, but has their choice stuck? After looking back on their journey, host Kevin Frazier asks the couple about some of their bumps in the road, including the lock-out incident that happened after a fight earlier in the season. Jose admits it ...
TV SERIES
Fatherly

The Raffi Version of “Silver Bells” You Didn’t Know You Needed

Raffi and Lindsay Munroe share a magical friendship. It’s one that quite literally produces beautiful music! The two singer-songwriters have once again joined forces on a new track. Just in time for all of the family holiday music playlists you’re putting together comes their take on a classic — ‘Silver Bells.’
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy