The Voice Recap: Which of the Top 13 Sounded Like They Didn't Need Luck?

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 13, Episode 18, “Down & Dirty Decision Day.”] It’s officially reunion time for the cast of Married at First Sight‘s 13th season as the five couples reconvene for a tense chat with moderator Kevin Frazier. Part 1 of the two-episode event sees plenty of drama unfold as couples give an update on their relationship statuses and fill viewers in on everything that’s happened since the season wrapped. Below, we’re breaking down all of the key moments from the night but beware of major spoilers ahead. Jose & Rachel (Credit: Lifetime) This duo said yes to staying married on Decision Day, but has their choice stuck? After looking back on their journey, host Kevin Frazier asks the couple about some of their bumps in the road, including the lock-out incident that happened after a fight earlier in the season. Jose admits it ...
Comments / 0