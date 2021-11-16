ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale Boss Teases Horror-Themed 'Rivervale' Event, Sabrina Crossover: 'Why Didn't We Do This Sooner?'

By Dave Nemetz
 2 days ago

Riverdale fans, have you been hoping that the CW drama would go ahead and lean all the way into supernatural horror?...

TVLine

Legends' Matt Ryan Previews Gwyn's Tragic Backstory, Details What He Does (and Doesn't) Share With Constantine

When Matt Ryan debuted his new character on last week’s Legends of Tomorrow, the actor was almost unrecognizable underneath Dr. Gwyn Davies’ neurotic, scruffy exterior. The circa 1925 scientist not only looks different than John Constantine, but he also carries himself in a way that’s completely unlike the cocky master of the dark arts. That physical transformation is a manifestation of the guilt and emotional turmoil that torments Gwyn, and this Wednesday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c) will start to unravel that which plagues the Legends newcomer, Ryan previews in the below Q&A. The actor also extols the fun of playing someone like Gwyn...
PopSugar

Sabrina Is Finally Visiting Riverdale — What to Know About the Big Crossover Event

A magical twist is coming to Riverdale! The CW's Riverdale and Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina exist in the universe established in the original Archie comic series. In the Archie comics, Riverdale and Greendale are neighboring towns. Because of this, the comics feature many crossovers between the magical realm of Sabrina Spellman and the everyday teenage escapades of Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Jughead Jones. However, on screen, the worlds of Greendale and Riverdale have only ever collided through small crossovers and Easter eggs. Fortunately, this will soon change. Almost a year after CAOS aired its final episode, actress Kiernan Shipka is returning to the Archie universe for the ultimate Riverdale crossover event.
Cinema Blend

The Flash’s Grant Gustin Teases Black Lightning’s Role In The Armageddon Crossover Event

The Flash Season 8 will kick off with a five-episode event titled “Armageddon,” which will see the hero and his allies go up against yet another extraterrestrial threat. This time, though, Grant Gustin’s speedster will call upon some reinforcements, as heroes from other Arrowverse shows will lend a hand. One of those familiar faces is Cress Williams’ Black Lightning, and Gustin recently dropped some teases regarding the character's role in the crossover.
cartermatt.com

Riverdale season 6 episode 2 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Ghost Stories’

After tonight’s big premiere on The CW, you can go ahead and assume that Riverdale season 6 is going to stay creepy. It’s hard to imagine them shifting from that now! We’re in the midst now of a five-part event, one that is poised to feature Sabrina and that is just the tip of the iceberg.
Mountain Press

‘Riverdale’ Boss on That Premiere Death, Rivervale’s High Body Count & More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Riverdale Season 6 premiere, “Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale.”]. As the five-episode event arc to kick off Riverdale Season 6 begins, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) narrates the introduction to the new town of Rivervale. “While it might seem familiar to you, like a town you visited before, I can assure you it’s not that same town,” he promises. And oh, is he right.
justjaredjr.com

'Riverdale' Kicks Off 5-Episode Season 6 Premiere Event in 'Rivervale'

The five-episode season premiere event for Riverdale is kicking off TONIGHT (November 16) on The CW!. The series returns for it’s sixth season on the network, and introduces Rivervale. Here’s a synopsis: Following the explosion that ended Season Five, a new day dawns in the town of RiverVALE, where everything...
Elite Daily

The Riverdale Season 6 Premiere Killed Off A Character Nobody Expected

It’s safe to say that the Season 6 premiere of Riverdale is the weirdest, most unexpected, and most shocking episode that the series has ever aired... and trust me, that’s saying something. The teen drama went full horror to kick of its five-episode “Rivervale” event, and it’s honestly hard to imagine how they’re going to get more surprising than the final moments of the first episode. Spoiler alert: Don’t read ahead if you haven’t seen Riverdale Season 6, Episode 1, “Welcome to Rivervale.” The premiere ended in the death of someone fans never thought the show would kill off, leaving viewers to ponder the seemingly unreal question, “Is Archie really dead?” And if he is, is this just a Rivervale thing, or will it extend to the real Riverdale as well? These answers still unclear, but the episode dropped some clues about his actual fate.
CinemaBlend

Riverdale Showrunner Confirms The Twisted Season 6 Premiere Death, And What Comes Next

Spoilers ahead for the Season 6 premiere of Riverdale, “Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale.” Read at your own risk!. The Season 6 premiere of Riverdale finally arrived on The CW this week, and it took the show in a direction that it's never gone in before. The season kicked off with the first part of a five-episode event titled “Rivervale,” in which nothing is truly as it seems. While there were plenty of intriguing developments throughout, the episode ended with a shocking death. Now, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has previewed what loyal viewers can expect moving forward.
imdb.com

Legends' Matt Ryan on Gwyn Reveal: 'It's a Story That Needs to Be Told'

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Legends of Tomorrow. Proceed at your own risk!. On Wednesday’s Legends of Tomorrow, newcomer Dr. Gwyn Davies opened up to Zari about the tragedy in his past that he’s still trying to right — hence his quest to invent time travel — and in turn, the scientist revealed something deeply personal about himself.
tvseriesfinale.com

Riverdale: Season Six Viewer Votes

How strange will things get in the sixth season of the Riverdale TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Riverdale is cancelled or renewed for season seven. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of Riverdale here.
Decider

‘Riverdale’: Is Jughead’s Comic Book Collection The Key to ‘Rivervale’?

In the hour, which picks up after the Season 5 ending cliffhanger that saw Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) seemingly blown up by a bomb under Archie’s bed, Betty and Archie are very much alive, very much in love, and trying to have a baby. That’s not the only strangeness, given we last saw them watching a cartoon bundle of dynamite almost exploding. There’s also little details like Archie’s dog Vegas seemingly being alive, after we discovered he died during the Season 5 time jump. Or Julian, the sailor doll that Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) thought was inhabited by the spirit of the triplet she ate in the womb and then burned, was back and whole in the final scene of the episode.
Variety

‘Party Down’ Revival Ordered at Starz With Multiple Original Cast Members Returning

The “Party Down” revival has officially been ordered to series at Starz, Variety has confirmed. In addition, original series stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally have all signed on to return to the six-episode limited series. Lizzy Caplan is not expected to return due to scheduling conflicts, with the actress recently landing leading roles in both a “Fatal Attraction” series at Paramount Plus and “Fleishman Is in Trouble” at FX on Hulu. Development on the revival was first reported in March. The original series ran on Starz for two seasons between 2009 and 2010. The...
imdb.com

How I Met Your Father Gets January Premiere Date on Hulu — Watch Video

The story of How I Met Your Father is about to get underway. Hulu announced Wednesday that the How I Met Your Mother offshoot is set to premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 18, with its first two episodes. The remaining eight episodes will unspool weekly. More from TVLineDopesick Finale Serves Up...
