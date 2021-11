Season 4 episode 7 is poised to arrive on ABC this weekend, and it’s looking already like serious danger is coming John Nolan’s way. For more on that, why not go ahead and check out the promo below? “Fire Fight” could be one of the more harrowing episodes for Nathan Fillion’s character we’ve seen, and we say that as someone who has seen him in danger on a number of different occasions already. This time around, his search for a killer has led to him being tied up and it doesn’t seem he’s got a ton of options to get out of this situation. Who is going to be able to rescue him? On paper, it doesn’t feel like there are a lot of different options or opportunities at his disposal.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO