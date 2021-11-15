ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insecure's Yvonne Orji Tells Why Molly Helping Issa with Nathan Resonates

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Fans who missed the Issa-and-Molly bond on HBO’s Insecure are in luck in Season 5, because the besties are back in...

TVLine

Are Insecure's Nathan and Issa Finally on the Same Page? Kendrick Sampson Teases 'Unpredictable' Times Ahead

Warning: This post contains spoilers from this Sunday’s episode of Insecure. Not even a salty, tear-soaked kiss could get in the way of love or whatever’s happening between Insecure’s Nathan and Issa — they obviously really like each other. This Sunday’s episode saw the pair drop all pretenses and get real about how they feel each other. “I don’t wanna just be friends with you,” Issa tells Nathan, who shared the same sentiment. It’s a sweet progression forward after a lengthy back-and-forth. “There was a moment between them at the end of Season 4 where she makes it clear she wants to be...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji Sets Variety Special at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

Yvonne Orji has set up a variety special at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is in the early stages so details are scarce, but sources say it would incorporate comedy elements beyond traditional stand up and would dive into the Nigerian-American experience. Orji will write and executive produce in addition to starring. Odenkirk Provissiero’s DC Wade will also executive produce along with and Art & Industry’s Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman, who all previously worked with Orji on her HBO stand up special “Momma, I Made It!” News of the special comes as the hit HBO comedy series “Insecure” is preparing...
TV & VIDEOS
GQMagazine

Insecure Showrunner Prentice Penny on the AKA Controversy, Lawrence's Baby Drama and Why the Show Needs to End Here

Prentice Penny has been prepared for the end of Insecure for a while now. The showrunner has worked with Issa Rae for five seasons, guiding her comedy about the friendship between Black millennial women in Los Angeles to a conclusion that feels right for the show’s characters. “I’ve seen a lot of shows go past their expiration date, which we never wanted to happen,” says Penny, 46. Still, Insecure’s end is a bittersweet moment for the producer, writer, and director: He’s helped create something he’s very proud of, but laments that he won’t get to work with this group of people, who he’s grown very close to, anymore.
LAWRENCE, NY
ETOnline.com

'Insecure': Jay Ellis on Lawrence's Struggles With Condola and Breakup With Issa (Exclusive)

[Warning: Spoilers for Insecure season 5, episode 3, “Pressure, Okay?!”]. Lawrence is feeling the pressure, but where does he go from here?. On Sunday, Insecure fans witnessed Lawrence (played by Jay Ellis) attempt to balance a booming career and life as a long-distance father. The traveling back and forth between San Francisco and Los Angeles proved to be quite the burden for the new dad, who ended up stressed, exhausted and lashing out at his ex-girlfriend, Condola (Christina Elmore).
TV SERIES
Yvonne Orji
Kendrick Sampson
imdb.com

Insecure's Kendrick Sampson Talks Nathan and Issa, How the HBO Comedy 'Showed Up for Black People'

As the debate continues over which Insecure man should end up with Issa, Kendrick Sampson is more concerned with seeing everyone in the HBO comedy live their best life. “I think it’s more so about what Issa needs, and she has to decide that for herself,” the actor, who plays Nathan, tells TVLine. “I would love to see her with Nathan, but more than anything, I just want to see them all be healthy, young Black folks navigating.”
TV & VIDEOS
In Style

Issa Rae Has a Message for Insecure Stans Who "Complain" About Every Episode

Five seasons of Insecure later, and viewers still have one major complaint about the show: each episode's 30-minute runtime. It's a good problem to have, but after being bombarded online with the same request for years, the series's creator Issa Rae gave a message to the stans while sitting down for InStyle's Badass Questionnaire.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji to Host 2021 International Emmys

Insecure star Yvonne Orji will host this year’s International Emmy Awards, organizers announced Friday. The Nigerian-American actress and comedian, a Primetime Emmy nominee herself for her performance as Molly in the hit HBO series, will present the 49th International Emmy Awards in front of a crowd of international and U.S. industry guests at the Great Hall of Casa Cipriani in New York on Monday, Nov. 22. Orji’s recent one-hour stand-up special, Momma, I Made It, which she shot in Washington, D.C., and Nigeria, premiered on HBO last year. Prior to the taping, she toured the U.S. with her act, playing to sold-out...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

International Emmys Sets ‘Insecure’s Yvonne Orji As Host; Vanessa Williams, Method Man & Dirk Nowitzki Among Presenters

International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has secured Insecure star Yvonne Orji to host the 49th International Emmy Awards. The in-person trophy show is set for Monday, November 22, at the Great Hall of Casa Cipriani in Manhattan. IATAS also revealed presenters for the ceremony including Vanessa Williams, Aidan Quinn, Brian d’Arcy James, Method Man, Piper Perabo, Emeraude Toubia, Wilson Cruz and Felipe Santa. Former NBA star and future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki will present the International Emmy Directorate Award to Thomas Bellut, Director General of German pubcaster ZDF. Actress and comic Orji earned an Emmy nom last year for her role as...
CELEBRITIES
HBO Watch

As INSECURE ends, what’s next for Issa Rae and HBO?

One thing’s for sure, she has no intention of stopping anytime soon. Riding high on the critical success of her five series comedy-drama Insecure, Issa Rae and her production company are busy working on their next projects – two book adaptations. The first of these being The Vanishing Half written...
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

If an Insecure Movie Ever Happens, Just Know Issa Rae Is ‘Down Bad’

And just like that, the countdown to the Insecure finale begins. Then that’s it. No more. Fin. Many Saints of Inglewood? Please. Insecure: The Movie. Never, sigh. At Saturday night’s Vulture Festival event starring Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, and a bottle of prosecco, Rae made the heartbreaking confirmation that she has “no desire” to join the canon of HBO series that’ve found a second (or third or fourth …) life as a feature-film length. The fifth and final season of her breakthrough show will be all the story she has left to tell about Issa Dee & Co. Should that plan change, however, just know some accountant will pay! “If you see that an Insecure movie is coming, it means I’m down bad,” Rae explained to Vulture’s E. Alex Jung. “Just know she needs the money!” Sadly, this also puts a pin in any hopes for Orji to put her own spin on Insecure with a movie written by Orji, directed by Orji, and starring Orji and only Orji — The Molly Show, some might say. In fact, Rae said, the story was always meant to be told in five seasons and that was her intention from day one. How, exactly, it would end was more like an 11th-hour decision, though. Two weeks before shooting the series finale, “something just wasn’t working.” Rae said she rewrote some of the script. So, yes, two versions of the end of Insecure do exist and not even Orji knows this alternate conclusion … yet. “I’ll send it!” Rae swore.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Molly's Big Chop on This Season of Insecure Is a Love Letter to Working Black Women Everywhere

In every corporate America position I've held, I've been conscious about my hair — how much space it took up if I wore it in a twist out or teeny-weeny Afro (also known as TWA), worried I wouldn't be taken seriously if I wore individual box braids, and anxious about what people would think when I straightened my curls. Although dress codes don't require employees to have straight hair, it is often implied — making it difficult for me with 4A curls and coils and for many other Black or mixed-race people to wear our hair any style, without speculation.
TV & VIDEOS
Elle

Insecure's Kendrick Sampson on Issa and Nathan, Abolition, and Reimagining Safety in Hollywood

For Insecure’s Kendrick Sampson, storytelling is about more than just entertainment; it’s about cultural transformation. When I hopped onto a Zoom call with the Houston native—who appeared on How To Get Away With Murder and The Vampire Diaries before playing Nathan on Issa Rae’s beloved HBO series—I was immediately mesmerized by his authentic laugh, Southern charm, and heart-melting smile. However, it soon became clear that his passion for real and lasting systematic change burns just as bright as his striking hazel eyes.
TV SERIES
Bossip

Pettiest Reactions To Issa & Nathan Rekindling Their Red Flag Romance

So, here we are again with Issa and Nathan rekindling their awkward somethingship in a questionable development that will likely end with hurt feelings and/or tears. You may remember Issa breaking down and crying in Nathan’s mouth after her latest split with Lawrence that, if we’re being honest, appears to be temporary based on A) Issa’s history with Nathan and B) Issa’s history with men on the show.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Insecure Recap: Issa Makes Things Weird ... and Then Better

Issa is the queen of maladroit encounters and on Sunday night’s installment of Insecure, she wasted no time making things awkward. When Nathan thanked Issa and her friends, Molly and Kelli, for coming to his barbershop’s beach party, she responded, “Yeah, great and you?” Issa then talked about the weather, and after Nathan walked away to handle his hosting duties, she ran to Molly and Kelli to confirm that her potential boo was indeed mad at her for crying in his mouth.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Jackson White to Star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Drama Series at Hulu

Jackson White is set to star in upcoming drama series “Tell Me Lies,” Hulu confirmed to Variety. He will play Stephen DeMarco opposite Grace Van Patten’s Lucy Albright in the series, which is based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name. “Tell Me Lies” follows the tumultuous eight-year relationship...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Black Lightning,’ ‘True Story’ Star William Catlett Signs With Sugar23 (EXCLUSIVE)

William Catlett has signed with Sugar23. The actor, who next appears in Netflix’s limited series “True Story” alongside Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, will be managed by Meredith Wechter, Jake Fleischman and Sukee Chew. Catlett is also a writer, director and producer. Catlett has a busy dance card. He will soon appear in Lionsgate’s “The Devil You Know” with Omar Epps and this year wrapped a recurring role on the CW’s superhero drama series “Black Lightning.” He recently starred in HBO Max’s “Charm City Kings” and appeared in an episode of the cable channel’s “Lovecraft Country.” Catlett’s credits also include “Force of Nature,”...
TV & VIDEOS

