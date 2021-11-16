9-1-1 Gives [Spoiler] an Explosive, Emotional Send-Off After 5 Seasons

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for CSI: Vegas Episode 7 “In the Blood.”] Now that Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) know that Anson Wix (Jamie McShane), leading the suit against David Hodges (Wallace Langham) for supposedly tampering with evidence, is behind everything, they’re making some moves. But he is, too. And that spells trouble for one of the Crime Lab’s new members in the latest episode of CSI: Vegas. First, Grissom and Sara update Hodges and his lawyer. It turns out their former colleague worked for the lawyer as an expert witness a few times and they used to grab a bite at a food truck near the courthouse. He was always interested in Hodges’ career, and he thought he was just being nice, but it turns out he was just planning this. The problem is Wix “doesn’t make mistakes,” Hodges says. “It’s why I tried to hire him to defend me.

TV SERIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO