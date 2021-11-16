ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

9-1-1 Gives [Spoiler] an Explosive, Emotional Send-Off After 5 Seasons

By Andy Swift
imdb.com
 2 days ago

Spoiler alert: The following recap reveals what went down on Monday’s 9-1-1. If you haven’t watched, turn back now. We’ve...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Squid Game Creator: 'There Will Indeed' Be a Season 2, [Spoiler] Will Return

Short of an official renewal announcement from Netflix, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who wrote and directed all nine episodes of the hit Korean drama, is out there saying “there will indeed be a second season.”. “There will indeed be a second season,” Hwang told the Associated Press in a...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Could Dr. Veronica Fuentes Be Getting the Boot so Soon on 'New Amsterdam'? [SPOILERS]

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 8. Season 4 of New Amsterdam has gone heavy on the drama — and it seems as though we may be losing many of the title's cast members this season. There have been rumors that some longtime favorites will be exiting the show this season (though few of these rumors have been confirmed just yet), and now viewers are wondering if Dr. Veronica Fuentes will be next to leave. Is she already exiting the show? Here's what we know.
TV SERIES
Variety

How [SPOILER] Was Killed Off During the ‘Station 19’/‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Crossover

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched the “Station 19”/“Grey’s Anatomy” crossover event on Nov. 11. The promos had flatly stated that not everyone would survive the “Station 19”/“Grey’s Anatomy” crossover episodes Thursday night — and that was indeed true. Okieriete Onaodowan, who has played Seattle firefighter Dean Miller since “Station 19” premiered in spring 2018, has left the ABC drama. According to a source, Onaodowan asked to leave “Station 19,” which is now in its fifth season, feeling it was time to move on. In a statement about his departure, he said: “It’s been a pleasure being...
TV SERIES
thatgrapejuice.net

TV Trailer: ‘Queens’ [Season 1 / Episode 5]

The ‘Queens’ are back for their thrones. Eagerly anticipated, ABC‘s new music drama is anchored by Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez. The show tells the tale of a group of friends who have a shot at reclaiming their glory years. In the 90s, they performed together as part...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Morton
cartermatt.com

Foundation season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

What do you want to see when it comes to Foundation season 1 episode 9? Where do we start here? Let’s kick things off by noting this: The finale is right around the corner! There are only two episodes left in this edition of the sci-fi epic, but the hope still remains that there are many more coming a little bit later on down the road. The good news is that the David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman-created show has already been renewed for a season 2. Yet, we think they’re going to need a LOT more than that if they are going to be able to wrap up everything that they planned to do in advance.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

4400 season 1 episode 5 spoilers: ‘The Way We Were’

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn a little bit more about 4400 season 1 episode 5 on The CW next week? Sure, this will be an episode about some characters trying to find normalcy, but there’s also going to be more reflection, as well. Just look at the title for some evidence of that in “The Way We Were.” Sometimes, through the past you’re able to get more answers on the present; other times, there’s still some healing that needs to be done.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 1 1#Send Off#Spoiler#People
imdb.com

‘CSI: Vegas’: [Spoiler] Is Suspended as Sara & Grissom Investigate Anson Wix (Recap)

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for CSI: Vegas Episode 7 “In the Blood.”] Now that Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) know that Anson Wix (Jamie McShane), leading the suit against David Hodges (Wallace Langham) for supposedly tampering with evidence, is behind everything, they’re making some moves. But he is, too. And that spells trouble for one of the Crime Lab’s new members in the latest episode of CSI: Vegas. First, Grissom and Sara update Hodges and his lawyer. It turns out their former colleague worked for the lawyer as an expert witness a few times and they used to grab a bite at a food truck near the courthouse. He was always interested in Hodges’ career, and he thought he was just being nice, but it turns out he was just planning this. The problem is Wix “doesn’t make mistakes,” Hodges says. “It’s why I tried to hire him to defend me.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Houston Reunion, Part 1’ (Recap)

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 13, Episode 18, “Down & Dirty Decision Day.”] It’s officially reunion time for the cast of Married at First Sight‘s 13th season as the five couples reconvene for a tense chat with moderator Kevin Frazier. Part 1 of the two-episode event sees plenty of drama unfold as couples give an update on their relationship statuses and fill viewers in on everything that’s happened since the season wrapped. Below, we’re breaking down all of the key moments from the night but beware of major spoilers ahead. Jose & Rachel (Credit: Lifetime) This duo said yes to staying married on Decision Day, but has their choice stuck? After looking back on their journey, host Kevin Frazier asks the couple about some of their bumps in the road, including the lock-out incident that happened after a fight earlier in the season. Jose admits it ...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How 9-1-1 Said Goodbye To Another Character After Losing Maddie

Spoilers ahead for the November 15 episode of 9-1-1 on Fox, called “Defend In Place.”. The fifth season of 9-1-1 has delivered some big changes to the cast, featuring some more than previously, shifting others into different positions , and of course Maddie leaving Los Angeles as a result of her postpartum depression. Now, the show has said goodbye to another important character, although under better circumstances than Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character, as well as with the expectation of eventually returning. Rockmond Dunbar’s Michael is leaving LA.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
film-book.com

9-1-1: Season 5, Episode 8: Past Is Prologue TV Show Trailer [Fox]

Fox‘s 9-1-1: Season 5, Episode 8: Past Is Prologue TV show trailer has been released. 9-1-1: Season 5 stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, and Corinne Massiah. 9–1–1 is an American procedural television series created by Ryan Murphy,...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 8 spoilers: Max’s heartbreaking choice

Next week on New Amsterdam season 4 episode 8, you’re going to see a story entitled “Paid in Full” that is about hard choices. Hasn’t Max Goodwin faced enough of these already? You’d think so but ultimately, the engine keeps chugging along here. He’s got a ton to contend with as medical director, and that’s without even going into his plans to potentially leave with Helen Sharpe.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Showtrial season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Preparing for the trial

Following what you’re seeing on BBC One today, are you curious to learn more about Showtrial season 1 episode 3? Let’s just say that there’s a lot of stuff that is about to come around the corner. Episode 3 serves as the midway point of the story and ultimately, the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Legends' Matt Ryan Previews Gwyn's Tragic Backstory, Details What He Does (and Doesn't) Share With Constantine

When Matt Ryan debuted his new character on last week’s Legends of Tomorrow, the actor was almost unrecognizable underneath Dr. Gwyn Davies’ neurotic, scruffy exterior. The circa 1925 scientist not only looks different than John Constantine, but he also carries himself in a way that’s completely unlike the cocky master of the dark arts. That physical transformation is a manifestation of the guilt and emotional turmoil that torments Gwyn, and this Wednesday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c) will start to unravel that which plagues the Legends newcomer, Ryan previews in the below Q&A. The actor also extols the fun of playing someone like Gwyn...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

4400 season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Harlem’s Renaissance Man’

Are you interested in learning a little more about 4400 season 1 episode 4? There is another installment coming on The CW next week entitled “Harlem’s Renaissance Man.” Not only that, but there could actually be some reason for a few of these characters to smile! Let’s face it: Things have been hard for a lot of these people ever since they first returned.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Beyond the wilderness

Following the big premiere today, of course it makes sense to want more info on Yellowjackets season 1 episode 2! This episode will need to build upon what is a fascinating premise, which is about both physical and mental survival. We know that a number of the man characters make...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy