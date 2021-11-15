ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Las Maspalomas Sand Dunes

travelblog.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maspalomas Dunes Special Natural Reserve is an immense expanse of sand which is continuously sculpted by the wind. The dunes are part of the San Bartolomé de Tirajana municipality in the south of Gran Canaria & have had...

www.travelblog.org

Comments / 0

Related
SpaceRef

Polar Sand Dunes On Mars

Mars has a vast sea of sand dunes in the high latitude region encircling its north polar cap, known as the North Polar erg. These dunes are made up of basalt and gypsum sand grains. In some regions of the North Polar erg where the sand supply is limited they...
ASTRONOMY
travelblog.org

Medina to the Red Sea

Heading south from Medina, we climb into the mountains to reach the city of Taif. This is a different Saudi Arabia, we have moved from the undulating desert with odd outcrops of rock to real jagged 2,000 metre mountains. Taif is Saudi's summer retreat, being high and therefore cool, and there are 55 palaces in the city. These range from those owned by the 2,000 strong Saudi royal family, hidden behind large gates, to abandoned semi-derelict old palaces. Taif is also the centre of the rose growing area where 900 farms produce over 300 million roses each year; many are turned into rose water perfume.
WORLD
ScienceAlert

Hundreds of Millions of Birds Have Vanished Across Europe in The Last 40 Years

Humanity's close relationship with birds extends back tens of thousands of years. From helping us fish and hunt, providing us with soft comfort on which to sleep, to being our early long-distance messengers, these modern dinosaurs have gifted us with many incredible services, beyond merely being food, throughout our entire existence.  But one in six birds has quietly vanished across Europe since the 1980s, a new study has concluded. This amounts to a staggering loss of up to 620 million individual birds in the last 40 years. "What's worrying is that it's been happening almost unnoticed, invisibly, quietly in the background," Richard...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canary Islands#Maspalomas Dunes#Amsterdam#Gran Canaria#African
travelblog.org

Melaka River cruise

The river cruise is a 45-minute round-trip and covers 9 kilometres. The boat passes under a number of historic bridges reflecting the history of Melaka including a foot bridge that resembles the Rialto Bridge of Venice. Further down the river is the Pirate Park, a conventional amusement park with Ferris wheel, bungee trampoline and a rocking pirate ship.
LIFESTYLE
travelblog.org

Nan to Phayao

Waking up to the view we woke up to is a treat! And we had breakfast at the hotel today too. Not a very good breakfast, true, but it included coffee and tea, mandarin juice, and fried egg and toast, so better than nothing. Besides, we ate on the main balcony overlooking the view! And once we left the B&B our first stop of the day was a complete hour long Thai massage in Nan. Just what the doctor ordered! We got rubbed and pounded, twisted and kneaded and totally relaxed. Oh, that felt good!
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Corals and cable cars: Vietnam tourist island reopens with big dreams

Tour guide Lai Chi Phuc has been counting down the days until travellers return to the white-sand beaches and thick tropical jungle of Vietnam's Phu Quoc, a once-poor fishing island pushing to be Asia's next holiday hotspot as pandemic restrictions ease. On Saturday, around 200 South Koreans touched down on the island, which lies a few kilometres off Cambodia in the azure waters of the Gulf of Thailand, after a vaccine passport scheme kicked off this month in Vietnam. Among the arrivals was Tae Hyeong Lee, who was returning to the island for a third time and keen to make a beeline for the beach. "It's wonderful to be here. This is my first time travelling out of South Korea since the pandemic started," he told AFP.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
New York Post

This deadly ‘Megaspider’ can penetrate human fingernails with 1-inch fangs

This poisonous “megaspider” is an arachnophobe’s biggest nightmare. A zoo in Somersby, Australia was left flabbergasted after receiving an anonymous donation of a giant funnel web spider — armed with powerful fangs that can pierce a human fingernail. A Facebook clip of the creepy crawly is currently blowing up online.
ANIMALS
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
airspacemag.com

Farewell to a Giant

In a hangar in Tarbes, France, a team of hard-hatted maintenance technicians looked up at the aircraft towering 73 feet above them, the giant that once held the promise of dominating international air transport—the Airbus A380. The team wasn’t there for the airplane’s regular maintenance check. They had come to take it apart. Employees of Tarmac Aerosave, one of the world’s largest aircraft-recycling companies, they would work for the next six months to disassemble for recycling the world’s largest airliner, a four-engine double-decker that was 238.6 feet long with a 262-foot wingspan and an empty weight of more than 600,000 pounds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
AccuWeather

Massive platform of volcanic rock emerges from the sea

Molten rock oozing into the Atlantic Ocean along the shores of the Spanish island of La Palma transformed part of the coastline and sent clouds of towering white smoke into the air. The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, one of Spain's Canary Islands, has been erupting since mid-September, and...
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

NASA Scientists Think 'Singing Trees' Can Bring Us Closer to Another World

A project led by a group of NASA scientists that brings art and science together called The Tree of Life wants to connect the Earth and space through a song that will last two centuries. And this unusual duet will be transmitted through radio waves between a spacecraft in low Earth orbit and a collection of trees that have been rigged to function as a living antenna system.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

An Epic Lunar Eclipse Is Coming Tomorrow – The Longest of Its Kind in 580 Years

Space lovers are in for a treat this week. Late Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday morning (in terms of US time zones), you'll have the chance to witness the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.  And don't let the 'partial' part fool you – this lunar eclipse will be pretty much as close as you can get to a total eclipse, with more than 97 percent of the full moon cast into a red hue by Earth's shadow (NASA says 99.1 percent will be covered, whereas Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles says 97 percent). At its peak, only a...
ASTRONOMY
Robb Report

This $49.5 Million Palm Springs Mansion Has 3 Pools and an Aquarium Tunnel

If you’ve ever wanted to live somewhere that’s part home, part sculpture, well, the time is now. A mansion in California’s Palm Springs area has just hit the market for $49.5 million, and there’s barely a right angle in the residence’s swoopy facade. There’s also an aquarium tunnel with room for a few sharks to roam (so long as they’re not enormous great whites). The home was built for Duane Hagadone, a newspaper publisher and real-estate developer—he’s perhaps best known for founding the Coeur d’Alene Resort in Idaho. He commissioned Guy Dreier, an architect whose résumé included many similarly striking residences,...
REAL ESTATE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Warn About 'False Fossils' Present on Mars

When looking for signs of life on Mars, we need to look out for 'false fossils' that may be abundant on the Red Planet, according to a new study. Mars rover Perseverance lists, among its mission objectives, a first for red planet exploration. The robotic explorer has been tasked with searching for signs of ancient microbial life on the dusty, dry planet – tiny microfossils that would be evidence that Mars was once habitable. That would indeed be an astounding, incredible discovery – but the new paper urges caution in interpreting what we find, in both this and future sources. According to astrobiologist...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy