Las Maspalomas Sand Dunes

Heading south from Medina, we climb into the mountains to reach the city of Taif. This is a different Saudi Arabia, we have moved from the undulating desert with odd outcrops of rock to real jagged 2,000 metre mountains. Taif is Saudi's summer retreat, being high and therefore cool, and there are 55 palaces in the city. These range from those owned by the 2,000 strong Saudi royal family, hidden behind large gates, to abandoned semi-derelict old palaces. Taif is also the centre of the rose growing area where 900 farms produce over 300 million roses each year; many are turned into rose water perfume.
