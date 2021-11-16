ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maywood, CA

Man, 60, with memory loss reported missing in Maywood

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v71Mw_0cxrOfTo00

A 60-year-old man who suffers from undiagnosed memory loss and diabetes was reported missing in Maywood Monday.

Roberto Alcocervalades was last seen about 8 a.m. in the 6000 block of Mayflower Avenue, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Eva Jimenez.

Alcocervalades is Hispanic, 5-feet-2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, black jacket, gray shirt, dark jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone with information on Alcocervalades’ whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

At risk 15-year-old girl missing in East Los Angeles

A 15-year-old girl who authorities say has made suicidal statements in the past is missing Thursday and investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s East Los Angeles Station are seeking the public’s help in locating her. Jaylene Roxanne Ramos was last seen at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 300...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD: 16-year-old boy reported missing in West Adams area found

A 16-year-old boy who went missing in the West Adams area of Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Thursday. Darrleon Wilmore was last seen Sunday about 6:45 p.m. walking from a business near Crenshaw Boulevard and the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, and authorities sought public help to find him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Maywood, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Maywood, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Diabetic man reported missing in Van Nuys has been found

A 39-year-old diabetic man who went missing in Van Nuys over the weekend has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Rodolfo Valerio was last seen on Saturday, and authorities sought public help to find him. On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported that Valerio had been found. Other...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

27-year-old man with schizophrenia, depression last seen in Lancaster

Authorities Monday sought the public’s assistance to locate a 27-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia and depression who was last seen in the Lancaster area. Kameron David Bryant was last seen on Oct. 20, though his last approximate whereabouts was not known, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Eva Jimenez.
LANCASTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Memory Loss#Crime Stoppers#Hispanic
HeySoCal

Police seeking missing 17-year-old Canoga Park girl

Authorities sought public help Monday to find a 17-year-old Canoga Park girl who went missing. Kyla Scott was last seen about 12:15 p.m. Thursday walking away from her home in the 20900 block of Community Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “She has not been seen or heard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD looking for armed man as ‘person of interest’ in Sunland area burglaries

Authorities Tuesday were looking for an armed man seen in the Sunland area, who police say is a person of interest in a recent series of burglaries. SWAT units from the Los Angeles Police Department joined several patrol cars and at least one K-9 unit around 4:15 a.m. in the 103000 block of Sunland Boulevard, where police set up a command post and began to organize a search for the suspect, said LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Diabetes
HeySoCal

Huntington Beach Police arrest two men confiscate $1M worth of drugs

Huntington Beach police arrested two men and seized $1 million worth of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine. The two men arrested aged 21 and 29 were taken into custody Tuesday in Bell by HBPD detectives. One of the men had 20 pounds of methamphetamine when he was picked up and a search warrant was issued, which led police to more drugs and guns, the Orange County Register reported. The names of the suspects were not immediately available.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy