Music

Akron/Family’s Seth Olinsky Shares Groovy New Single “Don’t Waste My Time” As Cy Dune

By Joe Hageman
mxdwn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new solo effort, Akron/Family musician Seth Olinsky has released a song as Cy Dune. The song is an upbeat Post-punk sounding track with grainy vocals and analog synths. The song is rather experimental by using vocal clips and disconnected instrumentals to compliment the central advancing melody of the track....

music.mxdwn.com

