The Flash returns on Tuesday with the first part of its five-part "Armageddon" event that kicks off The CW series' eighth season and, as part of the event, a number of familiar faces will be returning to help Barry Allen/Team Flash (Grant Gustin) to deal with this latest catastrophic threat, including Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara). The character was last seen in the series finale of Arrow, "Fadeout", attending her father's funeral, but had begun her own story in the series' penultimate episode, "Green Arrow and The Canaries". Now, according to The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, fans might want to give that episode a rewatch before "Armageddon".

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO