ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

An Evening of Serial Killers

By Hayley Atkins
skiddle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
skiddle.com

UNCENSORED Fridays 🔞

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) We were in the queue for 2 hours and did not let in, they said it was full. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
ENTERTAINMENT
skiddle.com

swg3 presents solardo

With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Restaurants#Music Venue#Serial Killers#Login Existing
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wmleader.com

Warning signs around Daughtry’s tragic stepdaughter

Musician Chris Daughtry’s late stepdaughter, Hannah Price, appeared to have a turbulent relationship with her boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, even as she struggled for direction in her own life, as evidenced by her social media and at least one recent encounter with the law. Price — who was found dead in...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fetty Wap Speaks Out On Prison Sentence: "If It Ain't Life, It Ain't Forever"

New Jersey-based rapper Fetty Wap is currently in a very tough spot. A few weeks ago, Fetty was set to perform new songs from his album The Butterfly Effect at Rolling Loud in New York City, but he was arrested by the feds upon his arrival at the stadium. He was ultimately charged with dealing heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs, as well as carrying and using firearms. Fetty was released on a $500K bond, and he faces life in prison if he's convicted to the fullest extent of the law.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Bored Panda

We Made These 28 Ridiculously Dark Comics With Unexpected Twists

We're working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.
COMICS
Popculture

Christy Giles, Popular Young Model, Found Dead at 24

Christy Giles, a Los Angeles area model growing in popularity on Instagram, has died after a night out with friend and designer Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. On Saturday, the 24-year-old model and Cabrales-Arzola were dropped off at separate hospitals by a trio of "masked men" caught on video. According to PEOPLE, Giles' place of death is noted as the hospital, where she was discovered lifeless outside, while her friend stays on life support.
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Tells Fans To Stop Supporting The Company

It’s been a rough year for the WWE roster as the company has released over 80 talents so far, and there’s no reason to believe that the releases are going to end anytime soon. Taya Valkyrie, formerly known as Frankie Monet in NXT, was one of the talents who happened...
WWE
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Puts Jackboy On Blast With Court Documents, Jackboy Responds

Over the past several months, fans have noticed several heated exchanges and shady posts on social media between longtime friends and former Sniper Gang collaborators Kodak Black and Jackboy. There's no telling when or if the two Florida artists will be able to patch things up between them, but for now, it appears that their disagreements have transitioned to the courtroom.
CELEBRITIES
Times Daily

FBI: Suspected serial killer's tattoo played role in capture

Security camera footage, shell casings and a small but distinctive tattoo played pivotal roles in the arrest of a man suspected in at least six killings over the past two months in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy