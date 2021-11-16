Ahead Of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Alamo Drafthouse Dedicates New Manhattan Theater To Ivan Reitman

We got one! Hitting theaters this weekend on November 19, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the film Ghostbusters fans have yearned to see for decades. Finally. Afterlife is better than 1989’s Ghostbusters II and superior to the 2016 reboot. It’s also a film about family, for families, made by the Reitman family, specifically Ivan Reitman, director of the original two films, who produced this outing, and his son, Jason Reitman, a talented filmmaker in his own right, settled into the director’s chair for this sequel. Despite all expectations and wonky trailers, here’s why Ghostbusters: Afterlife is good, actually. And also, a great movie to unite Boomers, Gen Xers, Millennials, Gen Zers, and of course, our kids. Only mild spoilers ahead.
Comments / 0