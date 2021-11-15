Gold is taking off as inflation is just getting started

Producer prices (PPI) increased by more than 22% in the last 12 months, approaching the high from 1974 (23.3%). In recent years, consumer prices have diverged from PPI, but such a sharp rise in PPI remains a threat to the economy. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.2% in past 12 months, while the core CPI rose 4.6%. The CPI index for shelter, which accounts for nearly one-third of the total index, remains low at 3.5%. Wage and producer price increases have been warning higher number of CPI and a threat to higher inflation. The subject of higher inflation has been discussed several times. Inflation is on the way, despite the Fed’s reluctance to raise interest rates. Prices for iron and steel have increased up to 100% year on year (YoY), which will likely result to price increases for automobiles and consumer durables. Other notable increases in key inputs include construction materials, industrial chemicals, copper and aluminum.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO