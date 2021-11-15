ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold is taking off as inflation is just getting started

London (Nov 15) Look for gold prices to take off as inflation pressures continue to rise as global economic activity picks up and continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Frank Holmes, CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors. The gold market saw its best...

