Hamish Hawk

Beat'N'Track is a multi genre rave event playing House, Garage, Breakbeat, Jungle & DnB. Following the success of our Beat'N'Track live stream weekends during lockdown I am pleased as punch to announce that we are finally coming out to play in the real world! Join us for a day/night of musical madness! For our 1st epic event we've got 12 hours of musical mastery for you with this MASSIVE line up of DJs who I am so honoured to have playing for us! They're gonna be blessing us all to a tasty selection of House, Garage, Breaks, Jungle & DnB at our new home upstairs in the function room of The Tiger on Wick road in Hackney on 20th November from 2pm til 2am! Please bring ya smiles & leave ya dramas with the Llamas, we'd love this to be a strictly HAPPY VIBES party like no other! Only £5 for this awesome introductory event!

