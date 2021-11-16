ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How Will Poulter Feels About the Reaction to His Guardians of the Galaxy Transformation

imdb.com
 2 days ago

As Will Poulter closes one chapter in his career, another begins. The 28-year-old actor's time as Billy Cutler will officially come to an end when...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
The Independent

Will Poulter's physical transformation for Marvel role wows fans

Marvel fans are excited by the news of actor Will Poulter being cast as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and his physical transformation has surprised many. Gunn first teased Warlock’s arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2017, during an end-credits scene for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

James Gunn Reminds Fans that Beloved Guardians Character Will Not Return in Vol. 3

James Gunn has zero plans of resurrecting this beloved Guardians character. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's production start date is just around the corner and everything is looking promising so far, especially with the grand arrival of Adam Warlock to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, if you're expecting deceased characters from the franchise to turn up in the threequel, director James Gunn won't allow anything like that to happen.
MOVIES
Popculture

Hit Ryan Reynolds Movie Leaving Netflix Just Weeks After Reaching No. 1

Just weeks after joining Netflix and hitting the top of the U.S. movie charts, the 2012 thriller Safe House is leaving the platform. The movie stars Denzel Washington and Red Notice actor Ryan Reynolds. Monday, Nov. 15 was the last day to watch the movie on the streamer. The movie will be moving over to NBCUniversal's Peacock platform on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel's Blade Star Mahershala Ali Talks About His MCU Future

Marvel's Blade star Mahershala Ali is breaking his silence on his casting as the infamous Daywalker, and his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. In a recent interview, Ali says that he is "excited to get going" on the Blade reboot, which is being directed by Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli), with a script by HBO's Watchmen TV series writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour. Mahershala Ali also confirmed that the film is indeed gearing up for production, stating that "We're getting there, we're getting close," when it comes to the time that he will have to suit up as Blade.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Will Poulter "Honored" to Join the Marvel Family

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally found its Adam Warlock. A post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 teased the arrival of the ultra-powerful Warlock back in 2017 and fans have been waiting to see who would end up landing the role. It was reported last month that Maze Runner and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch star Will Poulter had been cast as Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which starts production this year and a 2023 release on the horizon.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Will Poulter Fears For His Family’s Safety Because of MCU Casting

Will Poulter vows not to spoil anything about his Adam Warlock casting. It's been close to a month since we learned about Will Poulter's involvement in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as iconic Marvel Comics character Adam Warlock and while the initial reaction from the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom has been lukewarm, fans are slowly growing invested in his casting. Turns out, Poulter is here to be a bonafide team player, and this early in the game has already sworn to Marvel's secrecy.
MOVIES
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
MOVIES
E! News

Will Poulter Shares Insight Into His Training for Marvel Transformation

Watch: Will Poulter Calls Michael Keaton a "Wonderful Guy" Is Will Poulter drinking five protein shakes a day on the road to his super fit Marvel body?. Maybe not, but the 28-year-old actor is sharing one of his biggest training tips—discipline. "I've just come to terms with everything that required now," he said during an interview with GQ U.K.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Acclaimed Hugh Jackman Movie Is Now on Hulu

The Prestige is now streaming on Hulu. Christopher Nolan directed the 2006 thriller and wrote the screenplay with Jonathan Nolan, based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Christopher Priest. Hugh Jackman stars in the film as Robert Angier opposite Christian Bale as Alfred Borden. The two leads are stage magicians in London in the late 19th century who engage in a competitive game of one-upmanship as they each try to outdo the other's illusions. The rivalry gets out of hand with fatal consequences. The Prestige also stars s Scarlett Johansson, Michael Caine, Piper Perabo, Andy Serkis, Rebecca Hall, and David Bowie.
MOVIES
NME

Sylvester Stallone confirms his return for ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3’

Sylvester Stallone has taken to social media to confirm that he will be returning to the MCU in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3. Stallone made his entrance in the second instalment of the franchise as captain Stakar Ogord. Rumours that the star would be reprising his role for the new film, due out in 2023, began circulating earlier this year.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Two Fan-Favorite ‘Guardians’ Characters Are Not Returning

When the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — which will hopefully be better than the original 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special — was announced during the 2020 Disney Investor Day event, fans immediately began wondering which members of the Benatar crew would be returning for the festive event, which is due to air in 2023.
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’: How to Watch the Marvel Movie on Disney+ for Just $2

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. It’s finally Disney+ Day! The celebration of the streaming giant’s two-year anniversary is already kicking off with a bang, with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” debuting on Disney+ November 12, along with a slew of other movies and much more. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which was released in theaters in September, stars Simu Liu, Tony Leung Chiu-Wai, Awkwafina,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Marvel Movie Currently Dominating Every Streaming Service Including Netflix

Never underestimate the power of an Avenger. Marvel Studios released Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ at the same time earlier this year, but the streaming version of the film cost subscribers an extra $30 with Premier Access. Last month, the streaming service finally added the acclaimed Marvel film to its regular roster, allowing fans to watch it at no extra cost, and it became an instant hit. In fact, following its streaming debut, Black Widow topped all movies in streaming viewership, including those over on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS

