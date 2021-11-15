ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears Is on "Cloud 9" After the Termination of Her Conservatorship

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears is enjoying the sweet taste of freedom. Since a judge announced the termination of the singer's conservatorship on Nov. 12, the pop...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ok Magazine

Jamie Lynn Spears Wants Sister Britney To 'Stop Spreading The Hate': 'She's Not Going To Just Sit Back & Take It,' Says Source

A Definitive Timeline Of The Events That Led To Britney Spears' Conservatorship. A Definitive Timeline Of The Events That Led To Britney Spears' Conservatorship. Jamie Lynn Spears has been ruffling her big sister Britney’s feathers for a while now, but the squabbling siblings have kicked it up a notch — and an insider predicts it’s going to get even uglier.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Britney Spears Shock: Sam Asghari's Fiancee Reportedly Using Hypnosis To Beat Anxiety Following Chaotic Court Battle With James Parnell Spears

Britney Spears is said to be undergoing hours-long hypnotherapy sessions to ease her anxiety. Britney Spears has consistently hit headlines amid her court battle with her father, James Parnell Spears, over control of her fortune. For much of that time, all decisions about the American singer-performer’s personal, financial and medical affairs have been completely controlled by her dad, who initiated the conservatorship 13 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
Popculture

Britney Spears Shares Rare Photos With Sons Jayden and Sean at Museum Outing

Britney Spears is enjoying time with sons Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, as she marks what could be the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer, 39, took her teenage sons, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles, sharing a photo with the two in a since-deleted post she captioned, "Me and my boys last night," alongside three kiss emojis. Although Spears' post has since been deleted, you can see it here from PEOPLE.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Britney Spears and Her Fiancé Pose in ‘Free Britney’ T-Shirts Before Critical Court Date

Britney Spears is facing one of her biggest court dates Friday, and the evening before she sent a clear message to fans who have supported the legal battle to end her conservatorship. Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari took to Instagram with a video of the couple in matching t-shirts reading “#FreeBritney: It’s a human rights movement,” dancing, laughing and pointing at the message, all to the soundtrack of her song “Work Bitch.” The t-shirt is a nod to the fan movement that she has thanked in the past for supporting her legal battles. The post came hours before a Nov. 12 court date...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Cloud 9
Allure

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

Halloween weekend might have ended, but that hasn't stopped celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian from flooding our Instagram feeds with snapshots of the festivities-filled weekend on Monday, November 1. Out of the two Halloween costumes that she posted to her feed, her debut as Alabama Worley (the female protagonist in the film True Romance) made us do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Michael Jackson And Britney Spears Warned Us: We Need To Change How We Treat Mentally Ill Celebrites, Starting With Kanye West

It is really, really time to stop making fun of Kanye West. Yes, celebrity antics can be hilarious. As comedian John Mulaney soliloquizes in his special Kid Gorgeous, being worshipped by crowds of adoring fans "changes you as a person." It's easy to sit back and laugh or scoff at celebrities for being out of touch or ungrounded, and assume that it's simply their lack of connection to the average person that causes their outlandish behavior. But what about when it's something more?
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera shows off mysterious new look as she announces big news

Christina Aguilera gave fans a bit of good news to take them through the rest of the week while also showing off a stunning new look. The singer shared a picture of herself donning her new red locks in a high ponytail along with a dress with ruffled sleeves and lace detailing that showed off her figure, along with a dark lip.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy