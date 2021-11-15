Holiday Gift Guide For Dogs & Dog Lovers

The holidays are here and with them dinner parties and gatherings to plan for. For me, deciding which drinks to serve is as important as planning which dishes I'm going to serve. Having a nice lineup of wines on hand is vital, but there's something especially festive about cocktails. That said, when thinking about pairings for a fully-loaded dinner, high-alcohol or high-effort cocktails can be a little much, which is why I like to serve wine cocktails, many of which can be made ahead of time. ...

