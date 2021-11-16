ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan is suing Tesla for $162 million in a warrant dispute related to Elon Musk's 2018 tweets about taking the company private

By Huileng Tan
 2 days ago
A Californian couple said that their Tesla Model S caught fire and caused a house fire. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
  • JPMorgan held Tesla warrants that would pay if their strike price were below the EV-maker's share price upon expiration.
  • The bank adjusted the strike price after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he was considering taking the company private in 2018.
  • JPMorgan said it had contractual rights to make the adjustments. Tesla said they were opportunistic.

