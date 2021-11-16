2021-22 SB Nation Offseason Sim, Mariners edition

Every year after the World Series, thirty especially-obsessed baseball fans head online for a simulation hosted by Royals Review’s Max Rieper (henceforth referred to as Max) to try to recreate an entire offseason in the span of 48 hours. While there’s many ways that we as fans would like to see the team run, this provides us an opportunity to actually make it happen as best as possible. However, because it’s all within a span of 48 hours, things can get pretty frantic, but at the end of the day that’s part of the fun. In previous years, the sim Braves have been run by Ivan the Great; however, I was handed the reins for this year’s simulation mainly because I was interested in participating after following the exercise the past few years.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO