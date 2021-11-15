3D Na’ Tee Puts Much-Needed State-Of-The-Art Studio In New Orleans East

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the first time ever, the Soul Train Awards will be held at Harlem’s famed Apollo Theater, and to kick off the celebration, a “Soul Bus” is touring Harlem, Brooklyn and Queens. CBS2 followed the bus as it made stops along Frederick Douglass Boulevard and delivered a few surprises. One of the stops was Mikey Likes It Ice Cream, where fans got to spin a prize wheel for BET and Soul Train merchandise. “Being a minority-run business here in the community that we are, it was great that BET and Soul Train decided to come here and show some love to us,” shop owner Mikey Cole said. “You better pull up Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem, Sunday, the world’s largest soul train line,” rapper Peter Gunz said. In addition to the ice cream, there was music and, of course, love, peace and soul. The Soul Train Awards will tape Saturday, and CBS2 will be live from the red carpet at the famed Apollo Theater. You can watch the ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. on BET.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO