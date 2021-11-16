Volleyball: Three Loggers earn all-league honors

Knappa senior Hannah Dietrichs, the only Logger to earn first team all-league honors in 2021. Christina Tucker

Northwest League volleyball was a state power in 2021, as the league's No. 2 seed to the state playoffs (Gaston) advanced all the way to the state championship, where Salem Academy defeated the Greyhounds, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18.

Gaston won the league's regular season title with a perfect 16-0 record, but Vernonia beat Gaston in the league playoffs to earn the NWL's No. 1 seed. Vernonia lost in the state quarterfinals, as did No. 3 seed Portland Christian.

Gaston landed five players on the 25-player all-league team, which included a first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.

Senior middle blocker/setter Danielle Tsague of Portland Christian was named Player of the Year.

Knappa had three players earn all-NWL honors, including senior Hannah Dietrichs (first team) and juniors Taryn Barendse and Ariana Miller (both third team).

Northwest All-League

League Champion: Gaston

League tournament champion: Vernonia

First Team

MB/S: Danielle Tsague, Sr., Portland Christian

MB: Mackenzie Berger, Sr., Gaston

OH: Nita Cook, Sr., Vernonia

OH/RS: Hannah Dietrichs, Sr., Knappa

S: Lexi Fern, So., Gaston

S/MB: Avery Heidebrecht, Sr., Portland Christian

S/RS: Brooklynn Walters, Sr., Vernonia

Second Team

MB: Alyssa Baird, Fr., Portland Christian

L/OH: Rachael Baird, Sr., Portland Christian

RS: Madi Bentley, Jr., Gaston

MB: Tristyn Harrison, Sr., Nestucca

OH/DS: Taylor Masterson, Sr., Faith Bible

OH: Abby Love, Jr., Nestucca

MB: Emma Miller, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

MB: Grace Smith, Sr., Gaston

Third Team

OP/S: Raquel Acuna, Jr., Mannahouse

RS/DS: Lydia Annes, Sr., Faith Bible

OH: Taryn Barendse, Jr., Knappa

MB: Audrey Hill, Sr., Vernonia

MB: Ariana Miller, Jr., Knappa

OH: Maya Rosenberg, Jr., Gaston

Honorable Mention

Elizabeth Adams, Fr., Columbia Christian

MB/OH: Reaiah Hall, Fr., Mannahouse

MB: Bella Hamman, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Raylin Hartman, So., Columbia Christian