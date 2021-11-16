Volleyball: Three Loggers earn all-league honors
Northwest League volleyball was a state power in 2021, as the league's No. 2 seed to the state playoffs (Gaston) advanced all the way to the state championship, where Salem Academy defeated the Greyhounds, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18.
Gaston won the league's regular season title with a perfect 16-0 record, but Vernonia beat Gaston in the league playoffs to earn the NWL's No. 1 seed. Vernonia lost in the state quarterfinals, as did No. 3 seed Portland Christian.
Gaston landed five players on the 25-player all-league team, which included a first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
Senior middle blocker/setter Danielle Tsague of Portland Christian was named Player of the Year.
Knappa had three players earn all-NWL honors, including senior Hannah Dietrichs (first team) and juniors Taryn Barendse and Ariana Miller (both third team).
Northwest All-League
League Champion: Gaston
League tournament champion: Vernonia
First Team
MB/S: Danielle Tsague, Sr., Portland Christian
MB: Mackenzie Berger, Sr., Gaston
OH: Nita Cook, Sr., Vernonia
OH/RS: Hannah Dietrichs, Sr., Knappa
S: Lexi Fern, So., Gaston
S/MB: Avery Heidebrecht, Sr., Portland Christian
S/RS: Brooklynn Walters, Sr., Vernonia
Second Team
MB: Alyssa Baird, Fr., Portland Christian
L/OH: Rachael Baird, Sr., Portland Christian
RS: Madi Bentley, Jr., Gaston
MB: Tristyn Harrison, Sr., Nestucca
OH/DS: Taylor Masterson, Sr., Faith Bible
OH: Abby Love, Jr., Nestucca
MB: Emma Miller, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
MB: Grace Smith, Sr., Gaston
Third Team
OP/S: Raquel Acuna, Jr., Mannahouse
RS/DS: Lydia Annes, Sr., Faith Bible
OH: Taryn Barendse, Jr., Knappa
MB: Audrey Hill, Sr., Vernonia
MB: Ariana Miller, Jr., Knappa
OH: Maya Rosenberg, Jr., Gaston
Honorable Mention
Elizabeth Adams, Fr., Columbia Christian
MB/OH: Reaiah Hall, Fr., Mannahouse
MB: Bella Hamman, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Raylin Hartman, So., Columbia Christian
