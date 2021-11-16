Top-ranked Zags improve to 3-0 with blowout win over Alcorn State

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The number one ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs were supposed to have an easy time against Alcorn State Monday night and that’s exactly what happened as the Zags win it 84-57 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

For the second time this season Julian Strawther led the team is scoring with 18 points.

Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren had their way inside with both players finishing in double figures in scoring.

Freshman Hunter Salis has a big night off the bench as well finishing with 16.

The Zags will be back home Friday night when they host Bellermine before their huge week in Las Vegas next week with games against UCLA and Duke.

