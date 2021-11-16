ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Man injured in drive-by Hampton shooting; police investigating

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qIpTJ_0cxrLYME00

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the 300 block of W. Chamberlin Avenue that left a man injured Monday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., dispatchers got a call about a shooting that had just happened in the area. When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, who was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police found a vehicle that had also been shot.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man was in the area when he was shot by someone in a vehicle that was passing by.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online at P3Tips.com.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drive By Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy