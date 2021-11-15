Photos: Arizona Wildcats plays Utah close, but loses 38-29 in Pac-12 football

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines for all adults six months after having been fully vaccinated with the shots from either Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and partner BioNTech SE or Moderna Inc (MRNA.O). The agency's decision paves the way...
President Biden is getting his routine annual physical at Walter Reed Medical Center Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. Since the president's checkup will include a colonoscopy under anesthesia, power will be briefly transferred to Vice President Kamala Harris. "As was the case when President George W. Bush...
The defense has rested its case in the murder trial of the three men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, last year. The judge told the jury they were free to go until Monday morning, when closing arguments are expected to begin. Travis McMichael, the man who fired...
Julius Jones' family and supporters are begging the governor of Oklahoma to stop his execution, which is set for Thursday, amid questions about his conviction for a 1999 murder that he insists he did not commit. Jones will be put to death at 4 p.m. CT, unless Governor Kevin Stitt...
WASHINGTON — The Democratic-controlled House passed sweeping legislation Friday aimed at expanding the social safety net and tackling climate change, a major step that moves a top legislative priority of President Joe Biden closer to his desk. The House voted 220 to 213 to pass Biden's Build Back Better bill,...
SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a U.S. study.
A group of state attorneys general are investigating Instagram and its effects on children and young adults, saying its parent company Facebook — recently renamed Meta Platforms — ignored research about the harms it causes to young people
