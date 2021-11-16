Texas Memorial Illumination at San Jacinto makes history honoring fallen soldiers

As the sun set in La Porte Saturday, the first Texas Memorial Illumination got underway at the San Jacinto Monument.

The San Jacinto Battleground was set aglow by thousands of candles, in memory of Texans killed in armed conflicts around the world.

The first luminary was lit at 2:45 p.m. by the family of Celestino Cortez on the steps of the monument. Cortez was a Texas soldier who died in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium, on the Western Front during World War II.

Inspired by the Antietam National Battlefield's memorial illumination in Maryland, this event marked a first for a Texas battlefield.

The luminaries, which were assembled by a group of volunteers, are made of paper bags filled with sand and a candle.

"It's going to be thought-provoking," said Gina Manlove, who serves as the event coordinator for the San Jacinto Museum and Battlefield Association. "You're going to be reminded by every single luminary that freedom isn't free."

"These are not just candles in bags," said Denton Florian, who is one of the event's organizers. "Each one of these luminaries represents a human life - each one is the ultimate sacrifice."

Vickie Schultz, who is the president of Blue Star Mothers of America's Houston chapter, is one of the event's volunteers.

"To be able to honor these Texan heroes is amazing," said Schultz. "We have about 25and family members who are going to set up the candles on Saturday."

Schultz says they'll be back on Sunday morning to help pick up the luminaries.

Organizers of thehope the experience has a lasting impact on those who attend.

"This is an event that has so much symbolism of unity and coming together," said Dion Brugger of the. "I think this is a tremendous opportunity to participate in a purpose-filled activity."