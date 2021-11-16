ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Correction to: Factors contributing to the recruitment and retention of rural pharmacist workforce: a systematic review

By Daniel Terry
BioMed Central
 2 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1238 (2021) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 05 October 2021. Correction to: BMC Health Serv Res 21, 1052 (2021) https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-021-07072-1 Following the publication of the original article [1], the authors’ affiliation should be corrected. The authors’ affiliation...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
BioMed Central

“Watch Me Grow- Electronic (WMG-E)” surveillance approach to identify and address child development, parental mental health, and psychosocial needs: study protocol

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1240 (2021) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic and the associated economic recession has increased parental psychosocial stress and mental health challenges. This has adversely impacted child development and wellbeing, particularly for children from priority populations (culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) and rural/regional communities) who are at an already increased risk of health inequality. The increased mental health and psychosocial needs were compounded by the closure of in-person preventive and health promotion programs resulting in health organisations embracing technology and online services. Watch Me Grow- Electronic (WMG-E) – developmental surveillance platform- exemplifies one such service.
MENTAL HEALTH
BioMed Central

Effectiveness and safety of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in real-world studies: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Infectious Diseases of Poverty volume 10, Article number: 132 (2021) Cite this article. To date, coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) becomes increasingly fierce due to the emergence of variants. Rapid herd immunity through vaccination is needed to block the mutation and prevent the emergence of variants that can completely escape the immune surveillance. We aimed to systematically evaluate the effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 vaccines in the real world and to establish a reliable evidence-based basis for the actual protective effect of the COVID-19 vaccines, especially in the ensuing waves of infections dominated by variants.
PHARMACEUTICALS
BioMed Central

Can using the functional resonance analysis method, as an intervention, improve patient safety in hospitals?: a stepped wedge design protocol

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1228 (2021) Cite this article. Healthcare professionals are sometimes forced to adjust their work to varying conditions leading to discrepancies between hospital protocols and daily practice. We will examine the discrepancies between protocols, ‘Work As Imagined’ (WAI), and daily practice ‘Work As Done’ (WAD) to determine whether these adjustments are deliberate or accidental. The discrepancies between WAI and WAD can be visualised using the Functional Resonance Analysis Method (FRAM). FRAM will be applied to three patient safety themes: risk screening of the frail older patients; the administration of high-risk medication; and performing medication reconciliation at discharge.
HEALTH SERVICES
BioMed Central

Economic evaluation of advanced practice physiotherapy models of care: a systematic review with meta-analyses

Simon Lafrance ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9933-45261,2, Anthony Demont ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-3794-21953,4,. Kednapa Thavorn ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4738-84475,6,. Julio Fernandes ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-3888-832X7,8,. Carlo Santaguida ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7841-53279 &. François Desmeules ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0290-70311,2. BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1214 (2021) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. The objective of this systematic review is to...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Tasmania#University Of Melbourne#Pharmacist#Boise State University#Id#Grand Forks
BioMed Central

Barriers and facilitators to the uptake of new medicines into clinical practice: a systematic review

Kristina Medlinskiene ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6721-33991,2,. BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1198 (2021) Cite this article. Implementation and uptake of novel and cost-effective medicines can improve patient health outcomes and healthcare efficiency. However, the uptake of new medicines into practice faces a wide range of obstacles. Earlier reviews provided insights into determinants for new medicine uptake (such as medicine, prescriber, patient, organization, and external environment factors). However, the methodological approaches used had limitations (e.g., single author, narrative review, narrow search, no quality assessment of reviewed evidence). This systematic review aims to identify barriers and facilitators affecting the uptake of new medicines into clinical practice and identify areas for future research.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Opportunities and challenges of global health diplomacy for prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases: a systematic review

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1193 (2021) Cite this article. The growing globalization has changed the goals and methods of diplomacy. Due to the challenges and complexities of dealing with noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) at the national and international levels, policy makers require global health diplomacy (GHD) to achieve the goals of prevention and control of NCDs. The purpose of this systematic review was to identify the challenges and opportunities in GHD for NCDs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BioMed Central

Making sense of the French public hospital system: a network-based approach to hospital clustering using unsupervised learning methods

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1244 (2021) Cite this article. Hospitals in the public and private sectors tend to join larger organizations to form hospital groups. This increasingly frequent mode of functioning raises the question of how countries should organize their health system, according to the interactions already present between their hospitals. The objective of this study was to identify distinctive profiles of French hospitals according to their characteristics and their role in the French hospital network.
HEALTH SERVICES
BioMed Central

Implementation of maternal and perinatal death surveillance and response system among health facilities in Morogoro Region: a descriptive cross-sectional study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1242 (2021) Cite this article. When used effectively, the Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR) system can bring into reality a revolutionary victory in the fight against maternal and perinatal mortality from avoidable causes. This study aimed at determining the status of implementation of the system among health facilities in the Morogoro Region.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Nature.com

Author Correction: Spatio-temporal patterns of childhood pneumonia in Bhutan: a Bayesian analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99137-8, published online 14 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in FigureÂ 3 where the crude standardized morbidity ratios were incorrectly calculated, resulting in errors in the map and key. The original FigureÂ 3 and accompanying legend appear below. As a...
WORLD
Nature.com

Mobile devices and wearable technology for measuring patient outcomes after surgery: a systematic review

Complications following surgery are common and frequently occur the following discharge. Mobile and wearable digital health interventions (DHI) provide an opportunity to monitor and support patients during their postoperative recovery. Lack of high-quality evidence is often cited as a barrier to DHI implementation. This review captures and appraises the current use, evidence base and reporting quality of mobile and wearable DHI following surgery. Keyword searches were performed within Embase, Cochrane Library, Web of Science and WHO Global Index Medicus databases, together with clinical trial registries and Google scholar. Studies involving patients undergoing any surgery requiring skin incision where postoperative outcomes were measured using a DHI following hospital discharge were included, with DHI defined as mobile and wireless technologies for health to improve health system efficiency and health outcomes. Methodological reporting quality was determined using the validated mobile health evidence reporting and assessment (mERA) guidelines. Bias was assessed using the Cochrane Collaboration tool for randomised studies or MINORS depending on study type. Overall, 6969 articles were screened, with 44 articles included. The majority (n"‰="‰34) described small prospective study designs, with a high risk of bias demonstrated. Reporting standards were suboptimal across all domains, particularly in relation to data security, prior patient engagement and cost analysis. Despite the potential of DHI to improve postoperative patient care, current progress is severely restricted by limitations in methodological reporting. There is an urgent need to improve reporting for DHI following surgery to identify patient benefit, promote reproducibility and encourage sustainability.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
Washington Examiner

Everyone was wrong about ivermectin

Health officials condemned ivermectin as a useless and even dangerous treatment for COVID-19. The media smeared the well-known and commonly used anti-parasitic drug as a “horse dewormer,” even though it has always been a human medicine as well. They mercilessly mocked people who thought the drug might help them. But...
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

The Most Common Pain Relief Drug in The World Induces Risky Behavior, Study Finds

One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, according to scientists. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study published in 2020 that measured changes in people's behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication. "Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared," neuroscientist Baldwin Way from The Ohio...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers study the link between vitamin D and inflammation

Scientists recently gained insights into how vitamin D functions to reduce inflammation caused by immune cells that might be relevant to the responses during severe COVID-19. In a study jointly published by Purdue University and the National Institutes of Health, scientists do just that. Majid Kazemian, assistant professor in the...
SCIENCE
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning of "Real Concern"

With COVID-19 cases rising and officials alarmed by the recent surge in places like Minnesota, virus expert Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, warned this pandemic won't be over anytime soon, on MPR News. So how can you stay safe? Read on for 7 essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy