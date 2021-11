BUTTE — Nearly 100 years ago, Montana and Montana State began meeting in Butte for their annual showdown. The Copper Bowl saw the Grizzlies and Bobcats play 21 contests in The Mining City. The first 13 contests were played at Clark Park, which at the time was the home field of Butte High, Butte Central and what was then known as the Montana State School of Mines, now Montana Tech.

BUTTE, MT ・ 21 HOURS AGO