US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Canada and Mexico played up their close ties Thursday in the first North American regional summit since 2016, but tensions on trade and immigration lurked in the background. This was the first so-called "Three Amigos" summit since Donald Trump's 2017 arrival in the White House. Following the game plan he has used with European and Asian allies, Biden is keen to restore normalcy to the three-way partnership among the giant partners, who form the USMCA free trade bloc. "We can meet all the challenges if we just take the time to speak with one another, by working together," Biden said, while Trudeau noted the three countries' "extremely strong ties."

U.S. POLITICS ・ 45 MINUTES AGO