Belfast, NY

Belfast Central School Teacher Arrested

By Kristine Bellino
 2 days ago
A teacher at Belfast Central School is facing multiple charges for alleged forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. According to a written release from New York State Police 33-year-old Alex T. Minnick was arrested earlier today. Minnick...

