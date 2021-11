The last time that anyone laid eyes on Brianna Vibert was during the early morning hours of July 15, 2017. Brianna has not been seen since. At 1:00 a.m., security cameras at a Marathon gas station in Flint, Michigan spotted Brianna slipping into a red Pontiac Aztek driven by an unknown man. At 2:45 a.m., cameras caught Brianna at a Mobile gas station, also in Flint. The gas station cameras showed that she was alone however, it appeared that one of her arms was bleeding and that she had a panicked look on her face as she stumbled around the store before exiting.

