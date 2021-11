The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a big win, and with the Denver Broncos traded Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, Colin Cowherd is predicting morale may be low in the Broncos locker room. That's why he likes the Cowboys in Week 9. Watch as he tells Jason McIntyre why he would take Dallas, but with Cooper Rush's limitations he's more inclined to take the under.

NFL ・ 16 DAYS AGO