The 2021-22 girls’ basketball season did not start off the way Covington wanted as they fell to North Putnam in their season opener by the score of 70-27. The host Trojans trailed 5-0 but tied the game at 7-all thanks to a lay-up by Shiann Haymaker, a three-pointer from Briley Peyton and an offensive rebound putback by Lilly Hacquet.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO