Rationale production to support clinical decision-making

By Niall Taylor, Lei Sha, Dan W Joyce, Thomas Lukasiewicz, Alejo Nevado-Holgado, Andrey Kormilitzin
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

The development of neural networks for clinical artificial intelligence (AI) is reliant on interpretability, transparency, and performance. The need to delve into the black-box neural network and derive interpretable explanations of model output is paramount. A task of high clinical...

Jump Interval-Learning for Individualized Decision Making

An individualized decision rule (IDR) is a decision function that assigns each individual a given treatment based on his/her observed characteristics. Most of the existing works in the literature consider settings with binary or finitely many treatment options. In this paper, we focus on the continuous treatment setting and propose a jump interval-learning to develop an individualized interval-valued decision rule (I2DR) that maximizes the expected outcome. Unlike IDRs that recommend a single treatment, the proposed I2DR yields an interval of treatment options for each individual, making it more flexible to implement in practice. To derive an optimal I2DR, our jump interval-learning method estimates the conditional mean of the outcome given the treatment and the covariates via jump penalized regression, and derives the corresponding optimal I2DR based on the estimated outcome regression function. The regressor is allowed to be either linear for clear interpretation or deep neural network to model complex treatment-covariates interactions. To implement jump interval-learning, we develop a searching algorithm based on dynamic programming that efficiently computes the outcome regression function. Statistical properties of the resulting I2DR are established when the outcome regression function is either a piecewise or continuous function over the treatment space. We further develop a procedure to infer the mean outcome under the (estimated) optimal policy. Extensive simulations and a real data application to a warfarin study are conducted to demonstrate the empirical validity of the proposed I2DR.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
IFLScience

Claims That COVID Jabs Can Be Used To Track You With ‘Luciferase’ Are False – The Substance Isn’t Even In The Vaccine

Emerald Robinson, the White House correspondent for the conservative news network Newsmax, recently tweeted that Moderna’s COVID vaccine contains luciferase “so that you can be tracked”. “Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends,” she added. This claim, which was later deleted, echoes claims previously...
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Treatment Breakthrough: Lung Autopsies Reveal New Data

The news about the novel coronavirus and the health disasters that it can trigger continues. It’s been just revealed that the novel virus can prevent lung tissue repair and regeneration. Check out the available reports about this matter below. Lung autopsies of covid 19 patients reveal data about potential treatment.
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
KevinMD.com

A message from a physician treating COVID patients

Most of the people who debate COVID-19 vaccination are not physicians. Of those who are, not all have treated COVID-19 patients. I have. As soon as COVID-19 vaccines became available, my entire practice was vaccinated. One elderly patient was not because he was hospitalized in another state. He acquired COVID-19 there and died.
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer Shocking Vaccine Contracts With Governments New Data Is Out

Not too long ago, we addressed some shocking data about Pfizer’s secret deals with some countries’ governments. Experts continue to advise people from all over the world to take the vaccines in order to be safe and stop the pandemic. Now, Pfizer is under scrutiny by Washington Post and Citizen.org. Check out some pretty interesting data that has been reportedly leaked.
stonyplainreporter.com

Widely used pain killer linked to risk taking: 'They just don't feel as scared'

The most widely consumed pain reliever in the world inadvertently also reduces one’s sense of fear, according to one study. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Acetaminophen, or paracetamol, makes people take to risk more willingly, suggests the paper, published in the journal...
fox5ny.com

FDA panel member opposed to COVID booster for all explains why

NEW YORK - The Food and Drug Administration, which approved the use of boosters for COVID-19 by two drug manufacturers Friday, bypassed the recommendation of an advisory committee. The group was opposed to the booster for all adults in the United States. A member of that committee, Dr. Paul Offit,...
AFP

US approves drug to improve growth in children with dwarfism

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved for the first time a drug to improve growth in children with the most common type of dwarfism.  The European Commission authorized the drug to treat still-growing children older than two years in late August this year.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Health: Accurate info needed for decision-making

West Virginians have plenty of anecdotal evidence that we are perhaps not the healthiest of populations, but an effort by the four state Department of Health and Human Resources bureaus and the West Virginia University Office of Health Affairs aims to get some hard data to help policy makers and health officials understand what we really need to be better.
healthitanalytics.com

Using Machine Learning To Make Better Medical Decisions

- While artificial intelligence has become essential in advancing medical research, scientists have yet to work out all the technology’s flaws. A University of Texas at Arlington computer scientist has received a three-year, $385,000 grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology to study how machine learning systems make decisions and what happens when they make wrong ones.
The Associated Press

Great Lakes Wellness Launches New Clinically Researched, Benefit-Led Collagen Products to Support Skin, Joint, and Digestive Health

GRAYSLAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2021-- Great Lakes Wellness, a modern health and wellness company with a mission to lead a fresh, positive conversation around healthy aging, today announced the launch of four new Quick Dissolve Collagen Peptides: Daily Marine, an ocean friendly, marine based collagen; and Daily Beauty, Daily Joint and Daily Digestion, which combine clinically-researched ingredients with Great Lakes Wellness’ signature grass-fed collagen and other specialized ingredients. All products are now available on GreatLakesWellness.com, will be available on Amazon in Q4, and will roll out across natural and health food stores nationally beginning in Q1 2022.
