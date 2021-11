On Tuesday, Nov. 16, the Board of County Commissioners voted 5-0 to terminate the State of Emergency. County Commissioners, in their capacity as the County Board of Health, voted 3-2 to institute a rule to require the use of face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19, which is in effect until December 15, 2021. […] The post Charles Co Commissioners Meeting briefs for Nov. 16 & 17, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO