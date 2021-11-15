ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automated scholarly paper review: Possibility and challenges

By Jialiang Lin, Jiaxin Song, Zhangping Zhou, Xiaodong Shi
 5 days ago

Peer review is a widely accepted mechanism for research evaluation, playing a pivotal role in scholarly publishing. However, criticisms have long been leveled on this mechanism, mostly because of its inefficiency and subjectivity. Recent years have seen the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in...

arxiv.org

Social Fraud Detection Review: Methods, Challenges and Analysis

Social reviews have dominated the web and become a plausible source of product information. People and businesses use such information for decision-making. Businesses also make use of social information to spread fake information using a single user, groups of users, or a bot trained to generate fraudulent content. Many studies proposed approaches based on user behaviors and review text to address the challenges of fraud detection. To provide an exhaustive literature review, social fraud detection is reviewed using a framework that considers three key components: the review itself, the user who carries out the review, and the item being reviewed. As features are extracted for the component representation, a feature-wise review is provided based on behavioral, text-based features and their combination. With this framework, a comprehensive overview of approaches is presented including supervised, semi-supervised, and unsupervised learning. The supervised approaches for fraud detection are introduced and categorized into two sub-categories; classical, and deep learning. The lack of labeled datasets is explained and potential solutions are suggested. To help new researchers in the area develop a better understanding, a topic analysis and an overview of future directions is provided in each step of the proposed systematic framework.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
arxiv.org

Edge-preserving Domain Adaptation for semantic segmentation of Medical Images

Domain Adaptation is a technique to address the lack of massive amounts of labeled data in unseen environments. Unsupervised domain adaptation is proposed to adapt a model to new modalities using solely labeled source data and unlabeled target domain data. Though many image-spaces domain adaptation methods have been proposed to capture pixel-level domain-shift, such techniques may fail to maintain high-level semantic information for the segmentation task. For the case of biomedical images, fine details such as blood vessels can be lost during the image transformation operations between domains. In this work, we propose a model that adapts between domains using cycle-consistent loss while maintaining edge details of the original images by enforcing an edge-based loss during the adaptation process. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our algorithm by comparing it to other approaches on two eye fundus vessels segmentation datasets. We achieve 1.1 to 9.2 increment in DICE score compared to the SOTA and ~5.2 increments compared to a vanilla CycleGAN implementation.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Improving Transferability of Representations via Augmentation-Aware Self-Supervision

Recent unsupervised representation learning methods have shown to be effective in a range of vision tasks by learning representations invariant to data augmentations such as random cropping and color jittering. However, such invariance could be harmful to downstream tasks if they rely on the characteristics of the data augmentations, e.g., location- or color-sensitive. This is not an issue just for unsupervised learning; we found that this occurs even in supervised learning because it also learns to predict the same label for all augmented samples of an instance. To avoid such failures and obtain more generalizable representations, we suggest to optimize an auxiliary self-supervised loss, coined AugSelf, that learns the difference of augmentation parameters (e.g., cropping positions, color adjustment intensities) between two randomly augmented samples. Our intuition is that AugSelf encourages to preserve augmentation-aware information in learned representations, which could be beneficial for their transferability. Furthermore, AugSelf can easily be incorporated into recent state-of-the-art representation learning methods with a negligible additional training cost. Extensive experiments demonstrate that our simple idea consistently improves the transferability of representations learned by supervised and unsupervised methods in various transfer learning scenarios. The code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The Way to my Heart is through Contrastive Learning: Remote Photoplethysmography from Unlabelled Video

The ability to reliably estimate physiological signals from video is a powerful tool in low-cost, pre-clinical health monitoring. In this work we propose a new approach to remote photoplethysmography (rPPG) - the measurement of blood volume changes from observations of a person's face or skin. Similar to current state-of-the-art methods for rPPG, we apply neural networks to learn deep representations with invariance to nuisance image variation. In contrast to such methods, we employ a fully self-supervised training approach, which has no reliance on expensive ground truth physiological training data. Our proposed method uses contrastive learning with a weak prior over the frequency and temporal smoothness of the target signal of interest. We evaluate our approach on four rPPG datasets, showing that comparable or better results can be achieved compared to recent supervised deep learning methods but without using any annotation. In addition, we incorporate a learned saliency resampling module into both our unsupervised approach and supervised baseline. We show that by allowing the model to learn where to sample the input image, we can reduce the need for hand-engineered features while providing some interpretability into the model's behavior and possible failure modes. We release code for our complete training and evaluation pipeline to encourage reproducible progress in this exciting new direction.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

DeepGuard: A Framework for Safeguarding Autonomous Driving Systems from Inconsistent Behavior

The deep neural networks (DNNs)based autonomous driving systems (ADSs) are expected to reduce road accidents and improve safety in the transportation domain as it removes the factor of human error from driving tasks. The DNN based ADS sometimes may exhibit erroneous or unexpected behaviors due to unexpected driving conditions which may cause accidents. It is not possible to generalize the DNN model performance for all driving conditions. Therefore, the driving conditions that were not considered during the training of the ADS may lead to unpredictable consequences for the safety of autonomous vehicles. This study proposes an autoencoder and time series analysis based anomaly detection system to prevent the safety critical inconsistent behavior of autonomous vehicles at runtime. Our approach called DeepGuard consists of two components. The first component, the inconsistent behavior predictor, is based on an autoencoder and time series analysis to reconstruct the driving scenarios. Based on reconstruction error and threshold it determines the normal and unexpected driving scenarios and predicts potential inconsistent behavior. The second component provides on the fly safety guards, that is, it automatically activates healing strategies to prevent inconsistencies in the behavior. We evaluated the performance of DeepGuard in predicting the injected anomalous driving scenarios using already available open sourced DNN based ADSs in the Udacity simulator. Our simulation results show that the best variant of DeepGuard can predict up to 93 percent on the CHAUFFEUR ADS, 83 percent on DAVE2 ADS, and 80 percent of inconsistent behavior on the EPOCH ADS model, outperforming SELFORACLE and DeepRoad. Overall, DeepGuard can prevent up to 89 percent of all predicted inconsistent behaviors of ADS by executing predefined safety guards.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Docking-based Virtual Screening with Multi-Task Learning

Machine learning shows great potential in virtual screening for drug discovery. Current efforts on accelerating docking-based virtual screening do not consider using existing data of other previously developed targets. To make use of the knowledge of the other targets and take advantage of the existing data, in this work, we apply multi-task learning to the problem of docking-based virtual screening. With two large docking datasets, the results of extensive experiments show that multi-task learning can achieve better performances on docking score prediction. By learning knowledge across multiple targets, the model trained by multi-task learning shows a better ability to adapt to a new target. Additional empirical study shows that other problems in drug discovery, such as the experimental drug-target affinity prediction, may also benefit from multi-task learning. Our results demonstrate that multi-task learning is a promising machine learning approach for docking-based virtual screening and accelerating the process of drug discovery.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Towards Open Vocabulary Object Detection without Human-provided Bounding Boxes

Despite great progress in object detection, most existing methods are limited to a small set of object categories, due to the tremendous human effort needed for instance-level bounding-box annotation. To alleviate the problem, recent open vocabulary and zero-shot detection methods attempt to detect object categories not seen during training. However, these approaches still rely on manually provided bounding-box annotations on a set of base classes. We propose an open vocabulary detection framework that can be trained without manually provided bounding-box annotations. Our method achieves this by leveraging the localization ability of pre-trained vision-language models and generating pseudo bounding-box labels that can be used directly for training object detectors. Experimental results on COCO, PASCAL VOC, Objects365 and LVIS demonstrate the effectiveness of our method. Specifically, our method outperforms the state-of-the-arts (SOTA) that are trained using human annotated bounding-boxes by 3% AP on COCO novel categories even though our training source is not equipped with manual bounding-box labels. When utilizing the manual bounding-box labels as our baselines do, our method surpasses the SOTA largely by 8% AP.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Boosting Supervised Learning Performance with Co-training

Deep learning perception models require a massive amount of labeled training data to achieve good performance. While unlabeled data is easy to acquire, the cost of labeling is prohibitive and could create a tremendous burden on companies or individuals. Recently, self-supervision has emerged as an alternative to leveraging unlabeled data. In this paper, we propose a new light-weight self-supervised learning framework that could boost supervised learning performance with minimum additional computation cost. Here, we introduce a simple and flexible multi-task co-training framework that integrates a self-supervised task into any supervised task. Our approach exploits pretext tasks to incur minimum compute and parameter overheads and minimal disruption to existing training pipelines. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our framework by using two self-supervised tasks, object detection and panoptic segmentation, on different perception models. Our results show that both self-supervised tasks can improve the accuracy of the supervised task and, at the same time, demonstrates strong domain adaption capability when used with additional unlabeled data.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

SimpleTrack: Understanding and Rethinking 3D Multi-object Tracking

3D multi-object tracking (MOT) has witnessed numerous novel benchmarks and approaches in recent years, especially those under the "tracking-by-detection" paradigm. Despite their progress and usefulness, an in-depth analysis of their strengths and weaknesses is not yet available. In this paper, we summarize current 3D MOT methods into a unified framework by decomposing them into four constituent parts: pre-processing of detection, association, motion model, and life cycle management. We then ascribe the failure cases of existing algorithms to each component and investigate them in detail. Based on the analyses, we propose corresponding improvements which lead to a strong yet simple baseline: SimpleTrack. Comprehensive experimental results on Waymo Open Dataset and nuScenes demonstrate that our final method could achieve new state-of-the-art results with minor modifications.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

LAnoBERT : System Log Anomaly Detection based on BERT Masked Language Model

The system log generated in a computer system refers to large-scale data that are collected simultaneously and used as the basic data for determining simple errors and detecting external adversarial intrusion or the abnormal behaviors of insiders. The aim of system log anomaly detection is to promptly identify anomalies while minimizing human intervention, which is a critical problem in the industry. Previous studies performed anomaly detection through algorithms after converting various forms of log data into a standardized template using a parser. These methods involved generating a template for refining the log key. Particularly, a template corresponding to a specific event should be defined in advance for all the log data using which the information within the log key may get this http URL this study, we propose LAnoBERT, a parser free system log anomaly detection method that uses the BERT model, exhibiting excellent natural language processing performance. The proposed method, LAnoBERT, learns the model through masked language modeling, which is a BERT-based pre-training method, and proceeds with unsupervised learning-based anomaly detection using the masked language modeling loss function per log key word during the inference process. LAnoBERT achieved better performance compared to previous methodology in an experiment conducted using benchmark log datasets, HDFS, and BGL, and also compared to certain supervised learning-based models.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

PyTorchVideo: A Deep Learning Library for Video Understanding

Haoqi Fan, Tullie Murrell, Heng Wang, Kalyan Vasudev Alwala, Yanghao Li, Yilei Li, Bo Xiong, Nikhila Ravi, Meng Li, Haichuan Yang, Jitendra Malik, Ross Girshick, Matt Feiszli, Aaron Adcock, Wan-Yen Lo, Christoph Feichtenhofer. We introduce PyTorchVideo, an open-source deep-learning library that provides a rich set of modular, efficient, and reproducible...
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Online Learning for Robotic Interestingness with Visual Memory

Autonomous robots frequently need to detect "interesting" scenes to decide on further exploration, or to decide which data to share for cooperation. These scenarios often require fast deployment with little or no training data. Prior work considers "interestingness" based on data from the same distribution. Instead, we propose to develop a method that automatically adapts online to the environment to report interesting scenes quickly. To address this problem, we develop a novel translation-invariant visual memory and design a three-stage architecture for long-term, short-term, and online learning, which enables the system to learn human-like experience, environmental knowledge, and online adaption, respectively. With this system, we achieve an average of 20% higher accuracy than the state-of-the-art unsupervised methods in a subterranean tunnel environment. We show comparable performance to supervised methods for robot exploration scenarios showing the efficacy of our approach. We expect that the presented method will play an important role in the robotic interestingness recognition exploration tasks.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Adaptive Shrink-Mask for Text Detection

Existing real-time text detectors reconstruct text contours by shrink-masks directly, which simplifies the framework and can make the model run fast. However, the strong dependence on predicted shrink-masks leads to unstable detection results. Moreover, the discrimination of shrink-masks is a pixelwise prediction task. Supervising the network by shrink-masks only will lose much semantic context, which leads to the false detection of shrink-masks. To address these problems, we construct an efficient text detection network, Adaptive Shrink-Mask for Text Detection (ASMTD), which improves the accuracy during training and reduces the complexity of the inference process. At first, the Adaptive Shrink-Mask (ASM) is proposed to represent texts by shrink-masks and independent adaptive offsets. It weakens the coupling of texts to shrink-masks, which improves the robustness of detection results. Then, the Super-pixel Window (SPW) is designed to supervise the network. It utilizes the surroundings of each pixel to improve the reliability of predicted shrink-masks and does not appear during testing. In the end, a lightweight feature merging branch is constructed to reduce the computational cost. As demonstrated in the experiments, our method is superior to existing state-of-the-art (SOTA) methods in both detection accuracy and speed on multiple benchmarks.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Robust Person Re-identification with Multi-Modal Joint Defence

The Person Re-identification (ReID) system based on metric learning has been proved to inherit the vulnerability of deep neural networks (DNNs), which are easy to be fooled by adversarail metric attacks. Existing work mainly relies on adversarial training for metric defense, and more methods have not been fully studied. By exploring the impact of attacks on the underlying features, we propose targeted methods for metric attacks and defence methods. In terms of metric attack, we use the local color deviation to construct the intra-class variation of the input to attack color features. In terms of metric defenses, we propose a joint defense method which includes two parts of proactive defense and passive defense. Proactive defense helps to enhance the robustness of the model to color variations and the learning of structure relations across multiple modalities by constructing different inputs from multimodal images, and passive defense exploits the invariance of structural features in a changing pixel space by circuitous scaling to preserve structural features while eliminating some of the adversarial noise. Extensive experiments demonstrate that the proposed joint defense compared with the existing adversarial metric defense methods which not only against multiple attacks at the same time but also has not significantly reduced the generalization capacity of the model. The code is available at this https URL.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Order recognition by Schubert polynomials generated by optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism

Kazuharu Uchiyama, Sota Nakajima, Hirotsugu Suzui, Nicolas Chauvet, Hayato Saigo, Ryoichi Horisaki, Kingo Uchida, Makoto Naruse, Hirokazu Hori. We have previously observed an irregular spatial distribution of photon transmission through a photochromic crystal photoisomerized by a local optical near-field excitation, manifesting complex branching processes via the interplay of deformation of the material and near-field photon transfer therein. Furthermore, by combining such naturally constructed complex photon transmission with a simple photon detection protocol, Schubert polynomials, the foundation of versatile permutation operations in mathematics, have been generated. In this study, we demonstrate an order recognition algorithm inspired by Schubert calculus using optical near-field statistics via nanometre-scale photochromism. More specifically, by utilizing Schubert polynomials generated via optical near-field patterns, we show that the order of slot machines with initially unknown reward probability is successfully recognized. We emphasize that, unlike conventional algorithms in the literature, the proposed principle does not estimate the reward probabilities. Instead, it exploits the inversion relations contained in the Schubert polynomials. To quantitatively evaluate the impact of the Schubert polynomials generated from an optical near-field pattern, order recognition performances are compared with uniformly distributed and spatially strongly skewed probability distributions, where the optical near-field pattern outperforms the others. We found that the number of singularities contained in Schubert polynomials and that of the given problem or considered environment exhibits a clear correspondence, indicating that superior order recognition performances may be attained if the singularity of the given problem is presupposed. This study paves a new way toward nanophotonic intelligent devices and systems by the interplay of complex natural processes and mathematical insights gained by Schubert calculus.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Reinforcement Learning on Human Decision Models for Uniquely Collaborative AI Teammates

In 2021 the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory held an internal challenge to develop artificially intelligent (AI) agents that could excel at the collaborative card game Hanabi. Agents were evaluated on their ability to play with human players whom the agents had never previously encountered. This study details the development of the agent that won the challenge by achieving a human-play average score of 16.5, outperforming the current state-of-the-art for human-bot Hanabi scores. The winning agent's development consisted of observing and accurately modeling the author's decision making in Hanabi, then training with a behavioral clone of the author. Notably, the agent discovered a human-complementary play style by first mimicking human decision making, then exploring variations to the human-like strategy that led to higher simulated human-bot scores. This work examines in detail the design and implementation of this human compatible Hanabi teammate, as well as the existence and implications of human-complementary strategies and how they may be explored for more successful applications of AI in human machine teams.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

CLMB: deep contrastive learning for robust metagenomic binning

The reconstruction of microbial genomes from large metagenomic datasets is a critical procedure for finding uncultivated microbial populations and defining their microbial functional roles. To achieve that, we need to perform metagenomic binning, clustering the assembled contigs into draft genomes. Despite the existing computational tools, most of them neglect one important property of the metagenomic data, that is, the noise. To further improve the metagenomic binning step and reconstruct better metagenomes, we propose a deep Contrastive Learning framework for Metagenome Binning (CLMB), which can efficiently eliminate the disturbance of noise and produce more stable and robust results. Essentially, instead of denoising the data explicitly, we add simulated noise to the training data and force the deep learning model to produce similar and stable representations for both the noise-free data and the distorted data. Consequently, the trained model will be robust to noise and handle it implicitly during usage. CLMB outperforms the previous state-of-the-art binning methods significantly, recovering the most near-complete genomes on almost all the benchmarking datasets (up to 17\% more reconstructed genomes compared to the second-best method). It also improves the performance of bin refinement, reconstructing 8-22 more high-quality genomes and 15-32 more middle-quality genomes than the second-best result. Impressively, in addition to being compatible with the binning refiner, single CLMB even recovers on average 15 more HQ genomes than the refiner of VAMB and Maxbin on the benchmarking datasets. CLMB is open-source and available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards Intelligibility-Oriented Audio-Visual Speech Enhancement

Existing deep learning (DL) based speech enhancement approaches are generally optimised to minimise the distance between clean and enhanced speech features. These often result in improved speech quality however they suffer from a lack of generalisation and may not deliver the required speech intelligibility in real noisy situations. In an attempt to address these challenges, researchers have explored intelligibility-oriented (I-O) loss functions and integration of audio-visual (AV) information for more robust speech enhancement (SE). In this paper, we introduce DL based I-O SE algorithms exploiting AV information, which is a novel and previously unexplored research direction. Specifically, we present a fully convolutional AV SE model that uses a modified short-time objective intelligibility (STOI) metric as a training cost function. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first work that exploits the integration of AV modalities with an I-O based loss function for SE. Comparative experimental results demonstrate that our proposed I-O AV SE framework outperforms audio-only (AO) and AV models trained with conventional distance-based loss functions, in terms of standard objective evaluation measures when dealing with unseen speakers and noises.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

SimMIM: A Simple Framework for Masked Image Modeling

This paper presents SimMIM, a simple framework for masked image modeling. We simplify recently proposed related approaches without special designs such as block-wise masking and tokenization via discrete VAE or clustering. To study what let the masked image modeling task learn good representations, we systematically study the major components in our framework, and find that simple designs of each component have revealed very strong representation learning performance: 1) random masking of the input image with a moderately large masked patch size (e.g., 32) makes a strong pre-text task; 2) predicting raw pixels of RGB values by direct regression performs no worse than the patch classification approaches with complex designs; 3) the prediction head can be as light as a linear layer, with no worse performance than heavier ones. Using ViT-B, our approach achieves 83.8% top-1 fine-tuning accuracy on ImageNet-1K by pre-training also on this dataset, surpassing previous best approach by +0.6%. When applied on a larger model of about 650 million parameters, SwinV2-H, it achieves 87.1% top-1 accuracy on ImageNet-1K using only ImageNet-1K data. We also leverage this approach to facilitate the training of a 3B model (SwinV2-G), that by $40\times$ less data than that in previous practice, we achieve the state-of-the-art on four representative vision benchmarks. The code and models will be publicly available at this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

